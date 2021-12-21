The wait is finally over…

Soho Garden has long-been the city’s go-to destination for a brilliant night out – whether you want dinner and cocktails, a pub quiz or to see your favourite international DJ – it has it all. While the Meydan location is perfect for Downtown Dubai residents, the taxi ride from Dubai Marina can be a stretch for those on the other end of town. Until now.

The popular spot has now made its mark on the thriving area of Palm Jumeirah, in an 8,000 square foot space atop Nakheel Mall. Opening on Wednesday December 22, What’s On brings you the exclusive reveal of the brand new venue.

With both indoor and outdoor space, guests can begin their evening on the huge alfresco terrace, enjoying sundowners and taking in views of Ain Dubai and the Palm below. The area has its own bar, with a central stage for live entertainment, as well as plenty of comfy sofa seating under Soho’s signature cosy hanging bulbs.

After dark, make your way inside to the massive club, which is packed with VIP tables, a huge DJ booth and the latest light and sound system. LED screens on the ceiling give a fully-immersive feel to ensure guests leave with incredible memories.

DJ Peet, Junior J, Mr. Levier, DJ Play, and Kenrick Chance will be playing at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah for three consecutive nights to mark the grand opening celebrations, from Wednesday December 22 to Friday December 24.

On New Year’s Eve, get ready for prolific DJing duo Solardo to take over the decks. A three-course menu with unlimited house beverages are on offer from 8pm to 12am on New Years’ Eve for Dhs1,500 per person, otherwise its a Dhs500 minimum spend. You can also opt for the NYE dinner package on its own, which includes almond and cauliflower panna cotta, torchon of foie gras with black Turkish figs, pan-seared hamour and more for Dhs500 per person.

Will you be ringing in the new year at Palm Jumeirah’s newest hotspot?

Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opens December 22. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

Images: Provided