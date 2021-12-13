Sponsored: Say goodbye to 2021 in style…

The year 2022 is almost up on us, which means it’s time to say goodbye to an admittedly strange 2021. Before that though, we still have Christmas and New Year’s Eve to celebrate, so why not head to cool urban hotel W Dubai – The Palm to celebrate the festive season in style?

The hotel is home to some of the hottest restaurants in Dubai, including Japanese hotspot, Akira Back, eclectic Italian eatery, Torno Subito and gorgeous rooftop bar, Sobe. Wherever you choose to celebrate in the hotel, rest assured you’ll be doing it in a fabulous way.

Torno Subito is doing Christmas the Italian way on December 24, 25 and 26. Bag a seat inside the Insta-worthy restaurant or out on the beautiful sea-view terrace and tuck into organic roast meats, Italian-inspired desserts and traditional soufflé from 7pm to 12am, with live entertainment too, all priced from Dhs499 per person.

If sophisticated Asian fare is more your thing, check out Akira Back’s Social Saturday on Christmas day from Dhs395, or New Year’s Eve with bottomless bubbles, signature dishes and live entertainment starting from Dhs1300. It boasts incredible views of the Dubai skyline from the super sleek terrace, so you’ll have a fabulous backdrop for those memory-making photos.

For the ultimate party night, head to endlessly-popular rooftop bar, SoBe, where the Clandestino night is going Caribbean themed for the New Year’s Eve countdown. Dance and sip the night away with live entertainment, cabaret performances and extensive views of the fireworks starting from Aed500 per person.

Find out more about the festive goings on at W Dubai – The Palm here.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. marriott.com

Images: Provided