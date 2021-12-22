Sponsored: Treat yourself at this popular resort in Sharjah…

Gather together with family and friends and celebrate this festive season with Sharjah’s favourite seaside resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa. There are a number of ways to celebrate starting with a turkey takeaway, a dazzling firework show and cool dining experiences.

Here are 4 ways the seaside resort is getting festive this December

Turkey Takeaway

If you want to celebrate at home without the stress of cooking, order a turkey for Dhs499 which will feed a gathering of six to eight. The roasted turkey will come with all the trimmings ensuring a jolly good time.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Head to all-day dining restaurant Gusti this Christmas Eve for a festive dinner featuring turkey and duck with traditional stuffing and desserts. It will cost you Dhs199 per adult and Dhs100 for little ones ages six to 12. Under sixes can enjoy for free.

Christmas Day Brunch

Love a brunch? Opt for a festive brunch on Christmas Day where Gusti restaurant is offering up festive treats and much more. Santa will make an appearance, too. Pay Dhs199 per adult and Dhs100 per child ages six to 12. Under six can enjoy the festive treat free of charge.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

Ring in the New Year by the beach and pool of Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa. A dinner buffet awaits with entertainment plus a DJ that will entertain you throughout the night ending in a magnificent firework display at midnight. It begins at 8pm. It will cost you Dhs669 per adult and Dhs335 per child ages six to 12. Under sixes can celebrate for free.

For reservations or for more information, ring up the hotel team on 06 563 0000.

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Al Muntazah Street, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 563 0000. @SheratonSharjah