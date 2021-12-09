Sponsored: Book that winter break, home or away…

Got a winter vacation on your mind? Take some of the stress off booking a special trip with a cool discount from JA Resorts & Hotels. Whether you want to explore The Maldives, Seychelles, or even stay in the UAE, you can get up to 25 per cent off throughout winter.

From now until January 31 2022 for stays between November 25 2021 and April 30 2022, JA Resorts & Hotels is offering guests this brilliant discount on the best available room rates, plus additional discounts across a litany of restaurants, bars, spa and experiences.

Chill out with up to 25 per cent off on stays, dining and experiences across all 10 unique properties, whether you’re looking for a beach break, a city escape, a mountain retreat or an island adventure, the choice is yours.

Your options include: JA The Resort Dubai (JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court), JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai, The Manor by JA Dubai, JA Manafaru Maldives, JA Enchanted Island Resort Seychelles and JA Enchanted Waterfront Seychelles.

Enjoy an unforgettable staycation right here in Dubai. JA The Resort offers a full-scale, experience-packed resort, sprawling over 1 million square metres, boasting a choice of 25 restaurants, 6 swimming pools and more than 40 leisure activities to keep guests busy.

Further afield, treat yourself to a sun-drenched holiday in the Seychelles. Here guests can explore the beautiful hilltops and stunning marine life to the rich local culture and unique, colourful history of the island.

At JA Manafaru Maldives you can enjoy a blissful island getaway from the idyllic remote location. With 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas to choose from, guests can enjoy their own private pool.

Find out more and book your dream break at jaresortshotels.com/chill-this-winter