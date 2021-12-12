Sponsored: This gift is sure to Razzle dazzle ’em…

The number one longest-running American musical in Broadway history is coming to Dubai Opera running from January 5 to 15, 2022.

If you have someone on your ‘Christmas gift list’ who would love to attend, consider purchasing tickets to the show. But you better be fast and snap up tickets now on the Dubai Opera website before they sell out. Prices start from Dhs345.

So, what’s the musical about?

The musical is set amidst the roaring 1920s. It follows the story of Roxie Hart (played by Coronation Street‘s Faye Brookes), a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she decides to dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly (played by West End star, Djalenga Scott). She does this by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn (West End and TV star Darren Day) to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Renowned singer Sinitta will join the cast to play the role of Mama Morton in the international musical sensation.

Excited to hand over this unbeatable gift to your loved one? Surge their excitement and wow them with the cool fact that Chicago has won six Tony Awards, two Oliviers, one Grammy, two Bafta awards and six Academy Awards.

Add on that the show was created by musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse with sassy scores including All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and more.

Chicago first debuted in New York in 1996 and has since been performed in 36 countries worldwide in a number of languages. It has been performed over 32,500 times and seen by an estimated number of 33 million people.

Chicago, The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 5 to 15. Ticket prices start from Dhs345 (includes one drink), Dhs475 pre-show dinner. Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera