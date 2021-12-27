A Harry Potter reunion to start of 2022? Yes, please…

It feels just like yesterday that we watched Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, Hermione Granger and the whole gang in a final battle against Lord Voldemort. If you miss the magical world of Harry Potter, take note as OSN will be exclusively screening one of the year’s most anticipated TV events – Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Potterheads in UAE who are OSN subscribers will be able to watch the special show at the same time as HBO Max release on January 1, 2022.

Check out the trailer below:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts honours the magic behind the making of the popular film franchise and will feature new in-depth interviews to mark the reunion.

The main stars of the movie, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back in time to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film premiered 20 years ago back in 2001.

Even though the film franchise ended in 2011, the magic still lives on in passionate fans from all around the globe and the talented cast and crew. The special will also celebrate this legacy and how the films have had an impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world.

Want more? The entire Harry Potter movie collection will be available for you to binge-watch on the OSN streaming app.

According to Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN, ‘his iconic film series touched the hearts and the imagination of so many around the globe in a way that’s never been done before. With this retrospective Harry Potter special of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments and magic spells. We get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes that made us all fall in love with the three main characters: Harry, Hermione, and Ron.’

OSN Streaming can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices.

The service costs 9.5USD (approximately Dhs34.89) per month and includes a seven-day free trial.

You can stream it now on stream.osn.com