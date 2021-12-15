Sponsored: Mall anniversary celebrations, top prizes, Santa’s grotto, and much more…

It’s been two years since Festival Plaza opened in Jebel Ali. Since then, it has opened several flagship retailers, including ACE Hardware, IKEA, Marks and Spencer and more. It’s also hosted a jam-packed schedule of community events from monthly book clubs to indoor fun runs. Now the community mall is going big this month with mall anniversary celebrations coinciding with the Christmas festivities. Here are four reasons Festival Plaza is the place to be this month….

1. Be a winner during the 18 days of gifting

To celebrate its second birthday on December 18, Festival Plaza wants to give back to the people that have helped make the mall a success – its shoppers, with 18 days of gifting. Follow the mall’s social media channels where Dhs250 worth of gift cards will be given out daily along with prizes from ACE and IKEA.Except double the prizes on the final day (December 18). Follow @dubaifestivalplaza to participate.

2. Meet the main man from the North Pole

Visit Santa’s Grotto, and meet the big man in red. He’ll be dishing out presents between December 17 and 18 and again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Plus, look out for the mall’s happy carolers, performing on December 24 and 25.

3. Photo opportunities galore

Love a selfie? Festival Plaza has embraced the festive season with gusto with loads of photo opportunities around the mall. Share your snaps by tagging @dubaifestivalplaza on Instagram.

4. Pick up the perfect Christmas gift for a friend (or for you!)

You can also purchase the Festival City Malls gift card at any time from the customer service desk, which is the perfect gift for all occasions. It also comes with great offers across both Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza.

Throughout December

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, for more information, visit dubaifestivalplaza.com or follow @dubaifestivalplaza