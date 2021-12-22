Sponsored: There’s so much to choose from…

Located in the heart of the city, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi is boasting an array of festive celebrations to attract the foodies in the capital.

Here’s what you can expect

Christmas

PJ O’Reilly’s is set to send you to Ireland with mulled wine, pub grub bites and live festive entertainment. There’s back to back brunches, so have your pick from December 23 and 24 (7pm to 10pm) or December 24 and 25 (1pm to 4pm).

At Market Kitchen, there’s a cosy table sharing brunch during the day and evening running from December 23 to 25.

Want to celebrate at home with PJ O’Reilly’s or Market Kitchen? Place an order for a turkey takeaway and get potatoes, root vegetables, sweet potatoes, chipolata stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy on the side. The Irish Pub even throws in a traditional ham and Brussel sprouts with bacon. Prices for PJ O’Reilly’s start at Dhs950 and for Market Kitchen, it starts from Dhs790.

Spend Christmas Eve at the city’s only revolving venue, Stratos with a festive Supperclub featuring endless eats and free-flowing beverages for Dhs395. Come Christmas Day soak up panoramic views with a handcrafted set menu and a select bottle of wine for Dhs360 per couple.

New Year

A number of venues are also set to welcome New Year with a bang.

For a posh night out, dress to impress in your best suit and head to Stratos for the 007 No Time to Die party. You can revel in a night of glamour and enjoy an impressive firework display across the city including Al Maryah Island. The party begins at 6pm and will cost Dhs495 for endless bites and free-flowing beverages.

For brunch fans, a laid back drunch is taking place at PJ O’Reilly’s where you can celebrate under the stars with live entertainment, free-flowing bevvies and food. The price per person starts from Dhs250 and after brunch beverages from AED200 for house offerings.

At Market Kitchen, a table sharing brunch takes place starting from Dhs250 where you can enjoy with dear ones as you bid goodbye to 2021. After you can head to Stratos for an after-party package for Dhs200 per person.

For more information and bookings, call 800 101 101, email restaurants.lrmad@lemeridien.com

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 101 101. marriott.com