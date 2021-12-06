A chic beachside spot to enjoy lunch or dinner at…

One&Only Royal Mirage’s iconic restaurant, Beach Bar & Grill, regularly tops What’s On‘s lists of best beachside venues. For many years, it has held a special place in residents’ hearts, thanks to it’s unparalleled hospitality and luxe setting.

Now, with a renewed partnership with Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco, the popular spot has revealed a fresh new look. Inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of Argentina, the refresh space boasts a smart-casual setting on the Dubai Marina coastline.

Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

The Argentine wood-fired parilla will serve grilled seafood and prime meats, to be paired with seasonal ingredients. Starters include tender chargrilled octopus, golden empanadas, and light ceviches and crudos, while fish, prawns and meats grill over fire and embers.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of One&Only’s private beach, Dubai Harbour marina, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The newly formed decking terraces elevate the beachside dining experience, using teakwood to bring you right to the shore.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

Images: Provided