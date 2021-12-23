Sponsored: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is ending 2021 with a festive flourish…

Things are definitely taking an upward turn as we move towards the end of 2021. But the year’s not over yet, and there are still plenty of memories to make and best lives to live.

And Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is dedicated to helping us end it on a high, with an all-star, pine-scented, baublicious, festive jamboree of seasonal shenanigans.

Christmas crackers

There’s a grand Christmas Day Brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen, offering 10 live grills alongside more traditional treats like turkey, with those all-important trimmings. It’s priced at Dhs429 for the soft drinks package, Dhs549 for house beverages and Dhs649 for the sparkling option. To reserve your table, call (0)2 2086900, or email dineatgraphos@hilton.com

For those looking to stay home this year, but still go suitably ‘extra’ for Christmas dinner, there are huge juicy turkeys to take away for just Dhs899. Simply email dineatosmo@hilton.com to place your order.

New Year, new parties

Also taking place at the mighty Graphos Social Kitchen is a top New Year’s Eve party, which culminates in a fabulous fireworks display over Yas Bay. There’ll be non-stop entertainment courtesy of a four-piece band and DJ. Revelries start from 7pm to midnight, and prices range from Dhs750 with soft drinks, Dhs999 with premium beverages, and Dhs375 for children aged six to 12 years. To reserve your table, call (0)2 2086900, or email dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Spa-ahhhhh

Looking for the perfect gift this festive season? Give the gift of relaxation and wellness. Spend Dhs550 on a spa gift card, and you’ll earn Dhs100 spa credit to enjoy yourself. For more information, call (0)2 2086873 or email spa.yasisland@hilton.com

Stay and sleigh

If you want to make the holidays that much more special, why not enjoy a festive staycation at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Bay, where all hotel guests enjoy Yas Theme Park access included in your stay? To book, call (0)2 2086888 or email reservations_yasisland@hilton.com

Whether you want to go hard or go home, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has plans for a perfect end to 2021.

Images: Supplied