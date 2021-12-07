Sponsored: Expect international DJs, fireworks, and unlimited food & drinks…

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and this year Zero Gravity are going big on the celebrations. With help from top international DJs, MK and Disciples, you can expect a night like no other.

Helping you welcome in 2022 in style will be legendary American DJ MK. Known for massive hits such as Piece Of Me, 17, Back & Forth and One Night, his platinum selling house hits are sure to have you tapping your feet until the early hours.

Warming up for MK will be talented producers, Disciples, the guys behind tracks such as How Deep is Your Love with Calvin Harris, They Don’t Know and On My Mind. The London-based hit-makers are guaranteed to get the party started before the fireworks.

All-inclusive tickets to this unmissable event allow access to the beach, garden and first floor terrace, as well as unlimited food and beverages between 8pm and 2am from live cooking, buffet and beverage stations. There’s also casual seating on the beach, available first come first served, so arrive early for the best view of the midnight fireworks.

Tickets are available for a limited time only with an early bird discount. If you’re quick, you can get yours for just Dhs999, but once those are gone it’s Dhs1,299 per person, or Dhs,1499 on the day.

VIP tables are available in a prime poolside position, priced from Dhs10,000 for five guests, or Dhs20,000 for 10 guests. These include all of the delicious food stations plus a premium bottle package and table service.

Don’t delay, as tickets for this event are sure to fly out quick. You can get yours on PlatinumList.net. Kindly note that all guests should be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test result taken no more that 48 hours prior to the event.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, December 31, 7pm to 3am, brunch 8pm to 2am, from Dhs999. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae