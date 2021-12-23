Neo’s coming to town…

Spending the festive weekend at the movies? Here are the new films you can catch…

The Matrix Resurrections

To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of, or into, the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Genre: Action (PG15)

Silent Night

A couple invites their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times. But behind all of the laughter and merriment, something isn’t quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or wine can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallid

Genre: Comedy, Horror (21+)

Agnes

Rumours of demonic possession at a religious convent prompt a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed, and a crisis of faith.

Starring: Molly C. Quinn, Rachel True, Chris Browning

Genre: Horror (15+)

Pinocchio

Young Pinocchio runs away from his genius creator Jepetto accompanied by the horse Tibalt to see the world and joins the traveling circus run by hustler Modjafocco. Pinocchio is the main attraction and while he is selling out the shows around the country, The Cat and The Fox are robbing the houses of the spectators and although Pinocchio is for the police the main suspect he does not know the robberies, as he is in love with Bella and with the help of Lucilda he wants to become a living boy and win over the love of his life

Starring: Jonathan Salway, Jordan Worsley, Liza Klimova

Genre: Animation (PG)

