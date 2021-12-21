Including house beverages…

Not into fancy New Year’s Eve packages? Not fussed about fireworks? If you just want to ring in the new year with friends in a wallet-friendly fashion, don’t despair – Dubai still has options for you.

Here are 14 New Year’s Eve packages under Dhs500 per person, including house beverages. Note: Table availability may vary – get in touch with the venue to enquire.

Atelier M

Single without anyone to ring in the New Year with? Well, throw your arms around this smacker of a deal at Atelier M where solo celebrators will get unlimited house drinks for Dhs500. Couples and groups can also book tables with a minimum spend starting at Dhs2,000 including select bottles of drinks on the table.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 10pm to 1am, Dhs500 single rooftop entry, Lounge: Dhs2,000 for 2-4 people, Dhs4,000 for 5-8 people, Dhs6,000 for nine plus people. Rooftop: Dhs3,000 for 2-4 people, Dhs5,000 for 5-8 people, Dh10,000 for nine plus people. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

Staying true to its Rock and Roll theme for the festive season, get ready for the ultimate bash as The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery takes it all the way back to the 60s and 70s with an exciting brunch filled with live music from the era. Enjoy a sharing style menu complete with festive meats and free flowing beverages.

Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, Wyndham Dubai Marina, December 31, 8pm to 1am, soft drinks Dhs250, house drinks Dhs350, sparkling Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 407 8873. theblacksmithdubai.com

Bytes

Head to this alfresco dinner located poolside at Bytes. The family-friendly buffet includes live cooking stations and tasty views of the incredible Palm Jumeirah firework show. There’ll be a singer and DJ and kids under five can dine for free.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick, Dubai Media City, 8.30pm to 12.30pm, Dhs349 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs500 house drinks outdoor, Dhs149 kids aged six to 12, free kids under five. Tel: (054) 793 1424. movenpick.com

Coco Lounge

The Masked New Year’s Eve Party at Coco Lounge kicks off at 8pm with delicious food and free-flowing drinks under the stars before the skies light up with fireworks as the clock strikes 12.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to midnight, Dhs499 house drinks only, Dhs599 house drinks and sharing platters. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

The French Bistro & Bar will be ringing in the New Year with a ‘Come as You Are’ celebration. With a minimum spend of only Dhs300 per person, guests can either indulge in a special menu crafted by Chef Fadi, or order from the a-la-carte menu.

Cluster A, JLT, Tel: (04) 514-9339. @couqleyuae

Eat & Meet

If midnight madness seems a little too taxing then head to this evening dinner and you’ll be on your way home by 10pm. The five-course menu is ideal for families with young or older diners and will be accompanied by a two-hour unlimited drinks package.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs379 two hours house drinks. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

garden on 8

Dust off your flares, comb your ‘fro and prepare to boogie 2021 away at garden on 8’s New Year’s Eve bonanza. Yes, the rooftop hangout will be gripped by disco fever with DJ Jono spinning dance floor fillers throughout the evening. Book well ahead if you want to secure an outdoor spot on the always popular rooftop terrace. Packages run for four hours from 8pm before turning into a cash bar at midnight.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm-onwards, Dhs459 house drinks, Dhs559 bubbly and mixed drinks, Dhs699 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

H Bar

Put the ‘H’ into ‘hurry’ by starting your New Year’s Eve celebrations at a sprightly 4pm. The H Dubai spot is opening its doors early and offers a choice of two- or three-hour pre-party packages. Plus, make it down there sharp enough and you’ll be in the enviable position of skipping the notoriously nightmare traffic.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 4pm-onwards, Dhs179 two hours house drinks, Dhs279 three hours house drinks. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Ikigai

Ring in the New Year with a Japanese flair at Ikigai’s Ganjitsu evening brunch. Offering a three-course menu and unlimited plates from the live seafood station which includes, fresh oysters, sushi and more, guests can expect a lively end to the year.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Marina Hotel, Al Marsa St, Dubai Marina, Dec 31, 8pm to 1am, soft drinks Dhs250, house drinks Dhs499, sparkling Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

JA Hatta Fort Hotel Gala Dinner

If you’re plotting an escape from the city to toast the end of your year then why not hide out in this Hatta haunt? The gala dinner will treat diners to gourmet food stations including an oyster bar and sushi station, followed by mains fillet of beef, braised lamb shoulder, pan-seared sea bass and confit duck. A wide range of children’s options will be available as well as a generous desserts section. Thrifty revellers will save a tidy sum compared to most celebrations in the city.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, 8pm to 2am, Dhs345 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (04) 809 9333. jaresortshotels.com

Meydan Golf Course

At The Meydan Hotel, guests can celebrate the start of a new year from just Dhs285. The Laid Back Dinner runs from 9pm to midnight on December 31, in an outdoor celebration that offers a view of the Dubai fireworks. Get comfortable on the lawn seating at Meydan Golf Course and enjoy an evening picnic with an extensive food selection and live entertainment. Prices start at Dhs285 for dinner and free-flowing soft drinks, or with house drinks it’s Dhs425. If you want unlimited sparkling wine, it’s Dhs525 per person, while children are Dhs135. There will be a cash bar between 12am and 2am.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, December 31, 8pm onwards. themeydanhotel.com/Festive-Season

Santè Ria

New Year’s Eve at Santè Ria promises a traditional South American celebration including a lively Mariachi band and Latin dancers. The sky-high terrace offers sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, while the soundtrack will be provided by international DJ and producer, Paul Mendez.

Santè Ria, First Collective, JVC, 8pm to midnight, Dhs499 indoors, Dhs599 outdoors. santeriadubai.ae

Tipsy Lion Dubai

New Year’s Eve can be a strenuous affair, but the Tipsy Lion has us covered. The British pub’s seven-hour package includes not one, but three main courses to keep vigour high all night long, plus unlimited drinks to wash it all down. There’s also 30% discount on bottles if you want to keep the party going.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 2am, Dhs499 house drinks. Tel: (050) 896 0045. tipsyliondubai.com

Yalumba

The sophisticated Bond-themed New Year’s Eve Party at Yalumba will be hosted by the Sons of Olympus band and live DJ entertainment by DJ Rubi B. As well as sipping on free-flowing beverages, you can feast on over 100 different delicacies at one of the biggest and best-known buffets in the city. There will be plenty of fun props so make sure to snag a picture.