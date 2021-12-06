Your essential A-Z guide…

New Year’s Eve in Dubai means you’re faced with some decisions. Dubai has loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year. No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 – and what a year it was – there’s definitely something for you.

Here are 56 places to spend New Year’s Eve in Dubai… Just be sure you don’t leave it too late if you’re trying to avoid the ‘FOMO’ this year.

Al Khaima

Best squeeze a nap in before heading to this six-hour celebration at Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa. Start your New Year with a menu of Arabic favourites, live entertainment and free-flowing drinks. Expect a well-dressed crowd at this family-friendly spot.

Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,050 soft drinks, Dhs2,100 house drinks, Dhs1,050 kids aged six to 12, free kids aged five and under. Tel: (04) 316 5550. alkhaima-dubai.com

Amaseena

Welcome in the New Year with a touch of Arabic flair in the stylish open-air Bedouin setting at Amaseena (from 8pm). As the Arabic music creates a calming backdrop, guests are welcome to enjoy the live cooking stations serving up a variety of Middle Eastern delicacies and seafood.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, from 8pm, Dhs995 with soft drinks, Dhs1,250 with house drinks, Dhs1,495 with French sparkling, Dhs750 (teenagers 12 to 16 years), Dhs500 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 3186150. ritzcarlton.com

Armani/Privé

Cement your place at the very centre of Downtown Dubai’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations with a table at Armani/Privé. You’ll be hard pressed to find a spot closer to the Burj Khalifa fireworks extravaganza given the chic restaurant and bar is located inside the skyscraper. With a terrace that overlooks the Dubai Fountains this ultra-cool spot needs to be booked well ahead of the day. All prices are based on a minimum spend.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 8pm-onwards, Dhs4,000 two people, Dhs12,000 up to six people, Dhs20,000 VIP tables up to ten people. Tel: (04) 888 3308. armanihoteldubai.com/prive

Atelier M

Single without anyone to ring in the New Year with? Well, throw your arms around this smacker of a deal at Atelier M where solo celebrators will get unlimited house drinks for Dhs500. Couples and groups can also book tables with a minimum spend starting at Dhs2,000 including select bottles of drinks on the table.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 10pm to 1am, Dhs500 single rooftop entry, Lounge: Dhs2,000 for 2-4 people, Dhs4,000 for 5-8 people, Dhs6,000 for nine plus people. Rooftop: Dhs3,000 for 2-4 people, Dhs5,000 for 5-8 people, Dh10,000 for nine plus people. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Atlantis, The Palm

See yourself welcoming the New Year in a feather boa with your legs in the air? We certainly can (can). Atlantis, The Palm is throwing a massive Moulin Rouge-themed gala dinner to ring in 2022 with a 30-piece live band, free-flowing champagne, a lavish lobster laden buffet, a dazzling firework display and, of course, a troupe of lively cancan dancers to kick off the festivities.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7.30pm to 3am, Dhs5,500 over 21s, Dhs3,300 ages 14 to 20, Dhs1,250 ages 4-13. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

Bab Al Shams

Fancy kicking off 2022 in the dunes? Of course you do, so leave the city behind and head to Bab al Shams for a lavish gala dinner. Al Hadeerah will serve a massive Middle Eastern feast, classic drinks, live entertainment, dancers, a DJ and a whopping fireworks display to light up the desert.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, 8pm to 3am, Dhs900 soft drinks, Dhs1,050 open bar (regular seating), Dhs1,200 soft drinks, Dhs1,500 open bar (premium seating), Dhs550 children aged four to 11. Tel: (04) 809 6100. babalshams.com/festive

Bai Bar & Terrace

Grilled seafood and steaks lead the way with unlimited small plates, two live stations and a sharing-style dessert alongside themed bars. The party starts at 7pm with live band Goldin & Wylie and the hotel’s resident DJ keeping the party tunes going all night.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Canal View, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs750 with house drinks, Dhs295 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 8753340. @radissonhotels

Brasserie Boulud

What do you get if you mix fancy frills with French flair? An unforgettable New Year’s at Brasserie Boulud. Expect live music, tip top dishes and free-flowing drinks throughout the evening at celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant. Early birds will save 20 percent by booking before December 10.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road, 8pm-onwards, Dhs695 soft drinks, Dhs1,095 house drinks, Dhs450 kids under 12, early bird offer until December 10. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Bubbalicious

One of the city’s most famous brunches reinvents itself annually for a New Year’s Eve gala dinner. Don your finest gear of the year for the family-friendly event where the fizz flows freely, the food is a fantastic feast from around the world and the fireworks stretch across the midnight sea. Three of the Westin & Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina’s restaurants will unite for the event so expect dishes from Baba, Sui Mui and Mina’s Kitchen.

Westin & Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Al Sufouh, 8.30pm to 12.30pm, Dhs895 premium bubbly, Dhs295 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (04) 399 3333. marriott.com

Buddha-Bar

Get your gladrags ready and prepare to dress to impress at this Pan-Asian venue. Guests are asked to adhere to the strict dress code before enjoying a host of live entertainment, bespoke dishes from the kitchen and sweeping skyline views across Dubai Marina and beyond. No guests under 16 are allowed to attend and given the night goes on for six hours it’s no wonder why.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,100 house drinks. Tel: (04) 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Bull & Bear

Looking for a touch of NYE glamour? This December 31, Bull & Bear is pulling out all the stops with a Great Gatsby-themed soirée and a 1920’s New York themed dress code. The celebrations kick off at 8pm with an indulgent dinner and free-flowing drinks all night long.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dhs900 soft drinks, Dhs1,200 house drinks, Dhs1,600 champagne. Tel: (04) 515 9888. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Bytes

Head to this alfresco dinner located poolside at Bytes. The family-friendly buffet includes live cooking stations and tasty views of the incredible Palm Jumeirah firework show. There’ll be a singer and DJ and kids under five can dine for free.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick, Dubai Media City, 8.30pm to 12.30pm, Dhs349 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs500 house drinks outdoor, Dhs149 kids aged six to 12, free kids under five. Tel: (054) 793 1424. movenpick.com

Capri

For love birds looking for the ultimate romantic experience to end the year, this candlelit poolside dinner might just be the match for you. Expect a five-course Italian dinner, a bottle of French fizz alongside free-flowing drinks and the Palazzo Versace Dubai’s midnight fireworks show. The adult-only night runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs12,000 per couple. Tel: (04) 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Cé La Vi

Say you will, say you won’t, but make your mind up quickly as the New Year celebrations at the What’s On Nightlife Awards Best Rooftop Bar is guaranteed to be a sellout. Start 2022 with the taste of caviar on your tongue and the singe of firecrackers up your nostrils, with a sumptuous à la carte menu from Chef Howard Ko and front row seats to the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, 8pm-onwards, Dhs3,000 minimum spend (indoor), Dhs2,500 for groups of six and above, Dhs5,000 minimum spend (outdoor). Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavie.com

Coco Lounge

The Masked New Year’s Eve Party at Coco Lounge kicks off at 8pm with delicious food and free-flowing drinks under the stars before the skies light up with fireworks as the clock strikes 12.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to midnight, Dhs499 house drinks only, Dhs599 house drinks and sharing platters. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Coya

Coya should be high on anyone’s list of options this December 31. The Peruvian party spot is keeping it flexible and serving the menu à la carte with a minimum spend. The first sitting begins at 6.30pm and the main sitting is at 8pm.

Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2, 6.30pm & 8pm-onwards, minimum spend packages from Dhs800. Tel (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com

Deseo

Share an evening filled with Spanish food, wine, a saxophonist and a DJ at the Fiesta del Circo New Year’s Eve party. Diners can expect roving entertainment throughout the night and a lively atmosphere well past midnight. A top choice for Business Bay residents looking for a short skip home.

ME Dubai, Business Bay, 7.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,750 house drinks. Tel: (04) 525 2500. @deseodubai

Dubai Opera

Give 2021 one last encore with a show-stopping night at Dubai Opera’s Roaring Twenties-themed gala. Last year’s Britain’s Got Talent winners Jasmine and Aaron will perform before DJ Chris Wright hits the decks to keep the celebrations in full swing. Guests will also be treated to a three-course dinner and a mighty six hours of free-flowing drinks. And, at the stroke of midnight, there really is no better vantage point to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks than at this Downtown Dubai spot.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 6.30pm to 12.30am, packages from Dhs1,750. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Eat & Meet

If midnight madness seems a little too taxing then head to this evening dinner and you’ll be on your way home by 10pm. The five-course menu is ideal for families with young or older diners and will be accompanied by a two-hour unlimited drinks package.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs379 two hours house drinks. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Enigma

Enigma by name, enigma by nature – revellers will be treated to an evening of mystery at this exquisite restaurant from Michelin-starred Mansour Memarian. True to form, the executive chef promises to take diners on a five-course culinary story from traditional European dishes right through to modern Persian plates. Diners will also enjoy the Palazzo Versace Dubai fireworks show and free entry to the Capri after-party.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,599 food only, Dhs1,699 soft drinks, Dhs1,899 house drinks, Dhs2,199 bubbles, half-price kids aged six to 12. Tel: (04) 556 8830. palazzoversace.ae

Fire Terrace & Nassau

Tee off your 2022 celebrations at this stylish black and white gala dinner in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Expect plenty of live entertainment including music, aerial acrobatics and fireworks as well as a cocktail reception in the courtyard. Families are welcome on the night, which kicks off at 7pm.

The Club House, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 7pm-onwards, Dhs210 members soft drinks, Dhs435 non-members soft drinks, Dhs735 house drinks, Dhs855 bubbles, Dhs215 kids under 12. Tel: (04) 360 1817. dubaigolf.com/nassau

folly by Nick and Scott

You’re always guaranteed a solid night out at folly and the New Year deal doesn’t disappoint. This December 31, you’ll get a five-course menu, two hours of unlimited house drinks including bubbles and a glass of champagne at midnight, plus front row seats of the Burj Al Arab firework display from one of the best roof terraces in Dubai. We’ll drink to that.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, 7pm and 9pm seatings, Dhs550 soft drinks, Dhs950 house drinks. Tel (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

garden on 8

Dust off your flares, comb your ‘fro and prepare to boogie 2021 away at garden on 8’s New Year’s Eve bonanza. Yes, the rooftop hangout will be gripped by disco fever with DJ Jono spinning dance floor fillers throughout the evening. Book well ahead if you want to secure an outdoor spot on the always popular rooftop terrace. Packages run for four hours from 8pm before turning into a cash bar at midnight.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm-onwards, Dhs459 house drinks, Dhs559 bubbly and mixed drinks, Dhs699 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Gia

This upscale Italian bistro is planning an evening of exquisite celebrations including an unbeatable view of the Dubai Fountain show. Tuck into a three-course set menu that includes dishes such as wagyu bresaola, scallops with artichoke and broccolini or risotto al porcini. Doors open at 7.30pm for the three-hour soirée and we’d recommend booking well ahead to secure your table on the terrace.

Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 7.30pm-onwards, Dhs1,200 indoors three hours, Dhs1,800 terrace three hours. Tel: (04) 234 9986. @gia.dubai

Giardiono

The classy Palazzo Versace Dubai spot opens its doors to families this New Year’s for a grandiose buffet fit for royalty. Expect an indulgent spread of international delicacies, open bar and a spectacular fireworks show at the stroke of midnight. Diners will also get free access to the Capri after-party.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,599 food only, Dhs1,699 soft drinks, Dhs1,899 house drinks, Dhs2,199 bubbles, half-price kids aged six to 12, free kids under five. Tel: (04) 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

This four-hour affair sees chefs rustle up a special New Year’s Eve menu while bar staff serve unlimited drinks, including a glass of bubbly at midnight. With live entertainment to set the mood right, GRAZE is guaranteed to leave you on a high note.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, 8pm to midnight, Dhs599 premium drinks. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

H Bar

Put the ‘H’ into ‘hurry’ by starting your New Year’s Eve celebrations at a sprightly 4pm. The H Dubai spot is opening its doors early and offers a choice of two- or three-hour pre-party packages. Plus, make it down there sharp enough and you’ll be in the enviable position of skipping the notoriously nightmare traffic.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 4pm-onwards, Dhs179 two hours house drinks, Dhs279 three hours house drinks. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel Gala Dinner

If you’re plotting an escape from the city to toast the end of your year then why not hide out in this Hatta haunt? The gala dinner will treat diners to gourmet food stations including an oyster bar and sushi station, followed by mains fillet of beef, braised lamb shoulder, pan-seared sea bass and confit duck. A wide range of children’s options will be available as well as a generous desserts section. Thrifty revellers will save a tidy sum compared to most celebrations in the city.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, 8pm to 2am, Dhs345 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (04) 809 9333. jaresortshotels.com

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Ring in 2022 at Aqua New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. Take in the amazing views of Dubai’s skyline from Aqua’s pool deck as you feast in the lead up to the fireworks.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 8pm to 12.30pm, Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 4143000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Karma Kafe

Catch incredible Burj Khalifa views from the Karma Kafe terrace this New Year’s Eve while feasting on an eclectic set menu of Asian favourites and unlimited drinks. The prime spot also gives you top views of the Dubai Fountains below as the skies light up with fireworks above.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs600 lounge seating with canapes,Dhs1,000 inside restaurant, Dhs1,900 terrace, Dhs2,500 VIP tables. Tel: (04) 565 7220. karma-kafe.com

Les Cuisines

Here’s a solid option for diners with young children, the five-star Sofitel Downtown Dubai’s family-friendly buffet. From French classics to Asian specialties, Arabic plates with a modern twist and Italian staples, there is something for every palette at the laid-back restaurant.

Sofitel Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to midnight, Dhs599 soft drinks, Dhs799 house drinks. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel-downtown-dubai.com

Li’Brasil

Mark the first New Year’s Eve celebrations for Dubai’s newest icon Ain Dubai in style at the Address Beach Resort. Li’Brasil boasts soaring views across Bluewaters Island, JBR, Palm Jumeirah and beyond – meaning midnight fireworks will not be in short supply. Alongside that, there will be a bespoke menu of Lebanese-Brazilian fusion, live music and dancers, free-flowing drinks and six hours of partying. Packages run for four hours from 8pm with a cash bar available until 2am.

Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 8pm to 2am, indoor: Dhs2,888 per adult house drinks, outdoor terrace: Dhs3,888 house drinks, premium outdoor terrace: Dhs4,888 house drinks. Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Lola Taberna Española

Say adiós to 2021 with one last paella and several more tapas plates at this laid-back Barsha spot. You’ll find a live DJ counting down to midnight with the traditional Spanish 12 grapes countdown – where revellers munch a dozen grapes to bring good fortune. The six-hour session offers good value as early bird packages start at Dhs499.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 2am, Dhs499 early bird, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (04) 247 6688. lolataberna.com

Lolita

Celebrate NYE at Pullman Dubai Downtown’s Studio 54-inspired party with live music, DJ, saxophonist, a lavish dinner and unobstructed views of Burj Khalifa from Lolita Pool Bar & Lounge.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, 8pm to late, Dhs1,675 with house drinks, Dhs1,975 with premium drinks and a glass of bubbly. Tel: (0)4 3690000. pullmandubaidowntown.com

LookUp

The Burj Khalifa fireworks show takes centre stage at this rooftop bar in DIFC, so book in good time to reserve the best vantage point. Partygoers will be welcomed with canapés, house bevs, live entertainment, and undisturbed views of the one-of-a-kind spectacle. While Dhs950 doesn’t scream cheap, it is when compared to other bars offering Burj Khalifa views.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, 8pm-onwards, Dhs950 house drinks. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Mosaic

Dip into 2022 with a poolside party in luxury surroundings at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The family-friendly spot is throwing a French-style soirée complete with Mediterranean favourites such as mussels, racks of lamb and obligatory gourmet puddings. Be sure to pace your celebrations as the gala dinner kicks off at 7pm and runs until 1am.

Sofitel Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 1am, Dhs999 soft drinks, Dhs1,299 house drinks, Dhs1,799 premium drinks. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel-downtown-dubai.com

Olea

An extravagant selection of food served on your table, including fresh seafood, succulent mixed grills, international delicacies, extensive pastry offerings and more while the live performances entertain you through the night.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,150. Tel: (0)4 4095999. kempinski.com

Prime68

Elevated steakhouse Prime68 hosts a five-course menu with prime cuts, delicious sides, and a stellar view of the fireworks.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,450 with bubbly, Dhs1,950 with bubbly and a window seat. Tel: (0)4 4143000. Jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Publique

This spot in Souk Madinat Jumeirah thrusts revellers into the heart of one of the world’s most iconic firework displays at Burj Al Arab. Make your New Year’s resolution in style on the terrace of Publique during the three-hour party. The package runs from 9pm to midnight with the option to extend it another hour for Dhs150.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 9pm to 1am, indoor: Dhs420 soft drinks, Dhs599 house drinks, outdoor: Dhs799, Dhs150 one hour after-party. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Solo

Tre, due, uno… Buon anno! See in the New Year the Italian way at Solo with a four-course set menu, live entertainment and lots and lots of air kisses. Dinner will be served from 8pm until midnight, before the countdown from the viewing deck and a tonne of fireworks lighting up Old Dubai.

Raffles Dubai, Oud Metha, 8pm to midnight, Dhs410 soft drinks, Dhs610 house drinks, Dhs710 sparkling, Dhe195 children aged 7 to 12. Tel: (04 324 8888). www.raffles.com/dubai

Soul Street

Hit Brit DJ Charlie Sloth will keep the feel-good anthems spinning as Soul Street marks New Year’s Eve in true urban style. Alongside the best beats, guests can expect free-flowing drinks, always solid street food options and the usual crowd of cool kids. A top spot for JVC residents looking to avoid the mad dash for cabs home afterwards.

Five Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,500 house drinks. Tel: (055) 700 0515. soul.st

The Lawns, Emirates Golf Club

This gala dinner features an array of live music including a tribute to Liverpool’s very own Fab Four The Beatles. Expect plenty of twisting, even more shouting and no doubt a rip-roaring singalong of Hey Jude. It’s the New Year afterall, so sing a sad song and make it better with free-flowing drinks, fireworks and a DJ until 1am. Early birds can reserve a table for ten and pay for eight by booking before December 7.

Emirates Golf Club, 8pm to 1am, Dhs875 members house drinks, Dhs975 non-members house drinks, Dhs275 kids under 12. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

The Nine

If committing to a pricey party package or the thought of making it to midnight is too much, then you’ll be on cloud nine at, well, The Nine. Swap the glitz and glamour for a laid-back evening of à la carte dining and drinks anytime between 4pm and 1am. Plus, early birds can save 20 percent by booking before December 10.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road, 4pm to 1am, early bird offer until December 10. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

The Penthouse

Elevate your elegant evening at one of the city’s top rooftop bars and restaurants, The Penthouse. The Five Palm Jumeirah spot, crowned the Best Evening Brunch at this year’s What’s On Nightlife Awards, boasts stunning views across both Dubai Marina and JBR and towards Downtown Dubai. Expect the typical party atmosphere alongside live entertainment, DJs and well-heeled crowd at this gala dinner.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Dhs3,000 house drinks. Tel: (04) 455 9999. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort

Expect a night inspired by the Venetian carnivals of old, complete with a banquet of Italian dishes, an open bar and non-stop entertainment. The Address Beach Resort spot is welcoming families to the New Year’s Eve party, where live singers and dancers will perform alongside a saxophonist. Packages run for four hours from 8pm with a cash bar available from midnight.

Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 8pm to 2am, outdoor: Dhs3,888 house drinks, Dhs1,944 kids aged seven to 11, free kids under six, indoor: Dhs2,888 house drinks, Dhs1,444 kids aged seven to 11, free kids under six.Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

The Restaurant at Address Sky View

This gala dinner takes place alfresco beside the hotel’s pool with front row seats to the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Address Sky View, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,495 with soft drinks, Dhs1,995 with house drinks, Dhs2,995 with premium drinks, children from six to 11 years dine half price. Tel: (0)4 8738888. addresshotels.com

The Retreat Palm Dubai Gala Dinner

What’s that Old Sport, another Great Gatsby-themed party? Well, it is the roaring twenties after all. If you can handle all the glitz and glamour thrown your way then this Palm Jumeirah spot’s gala dinner should have your name on it. Vibe and Bait Al Nakhla restaurants will combine for the al fresco affair while live music, fire flamers, stilt walkers, unicyclists and some unparalleled firework views are enough to leave even Leonardo DiCaprio grinning from ear to ear.

The Retreat Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, Dhs999 bubbly. Tel: (04) 524 7777. theretreatpalmdubai.com

The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai

The House of Celebrations is a one-off event that will span two floors of the brand-new hotel. Guests can choose from a luxury buffet on the 23rd floor or opt for a more casual affair of Asian bar bites on the 24th. Expect a live DJ, mesmerising acts and some jaw dropping Burj Khalifa views from the terrace at midnight.

The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 2am, 24th floor: Dhs1,350 bubbles, 23rd floor: Dhs1,950 house drinks. Tel: (04) 512 5555. stregisdowntowndubai.com

Time Out Market Dubai

Dig out your freshest kicks for the Sparkes & Sneakers bash at Time Out Market. The shindig will feature exclusive New Year’s plates from Mattar Farm, Masti, Long Teng and Pickl, while the market’s three bars will serve tipples including premium Grand Cru Champagnes, festive-inspired cocktails and beers. Live band Carl & The Reda Mafia will get the party started, before DJ Alex rings in the New Year and all eyes turn to the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Souk Al Bahar, 7pm-2am, Dhs1,000 counter seating, Dhs1,500 Atrium seating, Dhs2,000 Stage and Dessert seating, Dhs3,000 terrace seating, all bookings include a Time Out Market card redeemable on food and drink. timeoutmarket.com/dubai

Tipsy Lion Dubai

New Year’s Eve can be a strenuous affair, but the Tipsy Lion has us covered. The British pub’s seven-hour package includes not one, but three main courses to keep vigour high all night long, plus unlimited drinks to wash it all down. There’s also 30% discount on bottles if you want to keep the party going.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 2am, Dhs499 house drinks. Tel: (050) 896 0045. tipsyliondubai.com

Topgolf

Like clubbing? You’ll love the golf-mad sports bar, which received a Highly Commended nod at this year’s What’s On Nightlife Awards. Expect a live DJ, delicious platters, unlimited drinks and a bottle of champagne per bay. The Neon New Year’s Eve Party will swing into action from 9pm until midnight from Dhs5,400 per booth, with the option to extend the party for another hour of drinks for Dhs200.

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, 9pm to midnight, afterparty until 2am, Dhs5,400 ground floor bay, Dhs6,000 second floor bay, Dhs7,500 third floor bay. Tel: (04) 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Treehouse

One of the city’s most-loved rooftop terraces, Treehouse always guarantees to crank up the party vibe. New Year’s Eve will see an indulgent festive buffet and live grills, bottomless drinks and an always smartly dressed crowd. And, if you’re no stranger to a post-brunch boogie at Treehouse, you’ll know about those delicious Burj Khalifa views.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 8pm to 1am, packages from Dhs1,850 per person up to Dhs18,000 for VIP tables. Tel: (04) 438 3100. tajhotels.com

Twenty Three

Head to this rooftop bar for some of Dubai’s best views. Revellers can tuck into a buffet of firework shows across Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab. The chic-casual terrace is set to fill up fast so be sure to book in advance to secure an outside spot. There’ll be plates of tapas, live music and a DJ throughout the four-hour party.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick, Dubai Media City, 9pm to 1am, Dhs599 house drinks indoors, Dhs699 house drinks Sheikh Zayed Terrace, Dhs999 house drinks Palm Jumeirah Terrace. Tel: (054) 793 1424. @tt_dxb

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Veux-tu faire la fête avec moi ce soir? Translation – would you like to party with me tonight? When it’s a Moulin Rouge-themed gala dinner, the answer is always oui. Welcome the New Year in vintage French style at Waldorf Astoria with live performances, a lavish buffet, an extravagant main course and a spectaculaire firework display over the Palm.

Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumierah, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1,800 soft drinks, Dhs2,700 house drinks, Dhs1,200 children 6 to 11 years, Dhs20,000 VIP cabana (up to five people). Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity hosts an NYE beach festival starring international house heroes MK and Disciples. MK’s career spans more than three decades – from his 1992 Dub of Doom remix to his Platinum-selling singles Piece of Me, 17, Back and Forth and beyond. London trio Disciples shot to stardom with their 2015 hit How Deep is Your Love – a collaboration with Calvin Harris.

Skydive Dubai, Fri 7pm. Entry from Dhs999. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

ZETA Seventy Seven

What’s better than roaring a chorus of Auld Lang Syne into the Arabian Gulf winds 77 floors up? Exactly, so kick-start your New Year with an unbeatable bang at ZETA Seventy Seven. The rooftop wonder is offering a bespoke Asian-inspired menu, live music and even a magician. If that doesn’t leave you spellbound then the enchanting city wide views sure will.

Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 8pm to 2am, Dhs7,777 premium drinks, Dhs30,777 cabanas up to seven. Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com