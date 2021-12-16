Sponsored: Oh the weather outside’s… delightful…

If the idea of wearing Santa hats at a pool party on Christmas, or watching NYE fireworks carve up the Palm Jumeirah skies from a desert island beach sounds appealing, RIVA Beach Club needs to be on your festive radar.

They’ve got two grand celebrations happening on their 300 metre stretch of immaculate beachscape and you, our friends, are invited. Places are limited, so if you’d like to book your place now call (04) 430 9466.

Festive Brunch, December 25

Ho-ho-hold our seasonal beverage, because we’re about to dive straight into this special Yuletide-poolside brunch. RIVA is firing up the grill for a Christmas themed feast that is so irresistible, even Santa himself is dropping by to check it out. It’s a real UAE style Xmas, with a DJ; live entertainment; a delicious festive-themed international food selection; flame-grilled prime cuts and seafood; a sackload of family-friendly activities such as arts, crafts and cute little giveaways. And like we said, the North Pole’s most famous Ambassador, big Papa C will be dropping in to dish out gifts and festive spirit-lifts.

Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs299 for soft, Dhs399 house, kids six-12 Dhs150 (those under six are free).

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

We’re all about starting off the new year in the way we’d wish it to continue, and the curtain drop doesn’t get much more spectacular than the NYE celebrations at RIVA Beach Club. Dine on an extravagant collection of fresh seafood surf, falme grilled barbecue turf and an indulgent array of desserts. As we approach midnight and prepare to offer a final farewell to 2021, you’ll be able to enjoy uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Al Arab firework display. Packages for the New Year’s Eve Gala apply to a 8pm to midnight session, although celebrations will of course continue until 2am.

Dec 31, 8pm to midnight (open to 2am). Silver (soft) Dhs599, Gold (house) Dhs799, kids six-12 Dhs300 (those under six are free), five-seater lounge and beach cabana Dhs1,500 includes snacks and a bottle of bubbles.

Building 8 The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah. To book, tel: (04) 430 9466, or email reservation@riva-beach.com

Images: Provided