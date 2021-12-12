Sponsored: The festive season is here…

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and there’s no time to waste when planning your celebrations to ring in 2022. Fairmont, The Palm has plenty happening to help you celebrate in style.

Here’s what’s happening…

Welcome 2021 with Flow Kitchen’s Gala Dinner

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, with the whole family, with a delicious buffet dinner and live-cooking stations at Flow Kitchen, plus great entertainment. It’s available from 7pm to 1am, and package prices start from Dhs999 per person for indoor seating and Dhs1,399 per person for outdoor seating inclusive of a glass of sparkling grape, unlimited flow of house beverages, selected cocktails, and soft beverages, or Dhs1799 with a bottle of bubbles. Children up to three years old dine for free, and between three to six years old dine for Dhs299 when sitting both inside and outside, and children between six to 12 years dine for Dhs499 when sitting indoors and Dhs649 when sitting outside.

New Year’s Eve at Frevo

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Brazilian-style at Frevo with the Churrasco experience, offering succulent meat cut selections carved tableside, as well as a variety of seafood and salads and a dedicated dessert station. The New Year’s Eve celebration at Frevo, inclusive of live entertainment, is available from 7pm to 1am and is priced at Dhs999 per person for indoor seating and Dhs1,199 for outdoor seating including house beverages. Children up to three years dine for free, children between three to six years old dine for Dhs299 when sitting inside or outside, and children between six to 12 years dine for Dhs499 when sitting indoors and Dhs649 when sitting outside.

New Year’s Eve at Seagrill Bistro

The four course European and Mediterranean-inspired sharing set menu at Seagrill Bistro is the perfect way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends with mesmerising views of Dubai skyline. New Year’s Eve at Seagrill Bistro is available from 7pm until 1am, and package prices start from Dhs1,099 per person for indoor seating and Dhs1,599 per person for outdoor seating, inclusive of a glass of sparkling grape, unlimited flow of house beverages, selected cocktails, and soft beverages. Children up to three years dine for free, children between three to six years dine for Dhs299 when sitting both inside and outside and children between six to 12 years dine for Dhs649 when sitting indoors and Dhs749 when sitting outside.

New Year’s Eve Delights at Little Miss India

Enjoy delightful Indian cuisine in a beautiful setting at Little Miss India, which has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The New Year’s Eve celebration takes place from 7pm to 1am, and guests can enjoy a sharing set menu for Dhs1,399 per person for outdoor seating, Dhs999 for indoor seating, inclusive of soft and house beverages. Children up to three years dine for free, children between three to six years dine for Dhs299 when sitting both indoors and outside, and children between six to 12 years dine for Dhs649 when sitting inside and Dhs749 when sitting outside.

Welcoming 2021 with a Bang at Ba Boldly Asian Restaurant and Lounge

Guests can spend the last night of 2020 tasting an array of Asian dishes with breath-taking views of the Dubai skyline. Diners can indulge in a selection Ba Boldly Asian’s signature favourite dishes, from sushi and bao buns, to woks and Asian main courses, plus signature cocktails to toast in the New Year. The set menu is Dhs999 per person for restaurant seating, Dhs1,399 per person for terrace seating, inclusive of selected cocktails and unlimited soft and house beverages. Available from 7pm to 1am, the age restriction is 16 years old and above. The a la carte menu is available for the after party from 1am to 3am.

A Swanky New Year’s Eve at The Cigar Room

With live entertainment from the main stage, guests can choose from the a la carte menu and beverage list and welcome 2022 in grand style! With indoor and outdoor seating options the views over the Arabian Gulf can be enjoyed welcoming the new year, with Dhs1,500 minimum spend per four-seater sofa. It’s available from 5pm to 2am.

An Arabic Welcome to the New Year

Guests can welcome 2022 with the notes of a traditional Oud player and dance the night away with the belly dancer at the new Al Magheeb restaurant. Available from 7pm to 1am, diners will enjoy beach views and the Palm Jumeirah fireworks. The set menu is available for Dhs999 per person for indoor seating, and Dhs1,399 per person for outdoor seating inclusive of a glass of sparkling grape, unlimited flow of house beverages, selected cocktails, and soft beverages. Children up to three years dine for free, children between three to six years dine for Dhs299 when sitting inside or outside and children between six to 12 years dine for Dhs449 when sitting inside and Dhs649 when sitting outside. The lounge is available for guests aged 21 and above with Dhs1,000 minimum spend for tables including shisha.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com. fairmont.com

Images: Provided