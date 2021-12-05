Did you spot any?

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two, and we’re loving the fact that they’re back. From pop stars to famous models and media personalities, here are the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week…

James Haskell

Rugby personality, DJ and author James Haskell is no stranger to Dubai. He was spotted DJ-ing at the Rugby 7’s over the weekend, and did an opening set for Disclosure.

Michael McIntyre

British funnyman Michael McIntyre was bringing all the laughs in Abu Dhabi on November 26. An Evening with Michael McIntyre was the first time the funnyman has performed at the capital.

Naomi Campbell

British supermodel Naomi Campbell was back on the catwalk for Arise Fashion Week showcasing the best of Nigerian fashion and music.

Nick Jonas

One third of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas was in Abu Dhabi to perform live at the VidCon event on December 3.

Images: Social