Did you spot any?

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two, and we can’t help but keep our eyes peeled to spot a familiar face. And this week, the UAE has seen a sprinkling of A-list fairy dust. From famous singers to DJs, the UAE is clearly the place to be right now.

Martin Garrix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)

Top EDM DJ Martin Garrix played not one but two massive shows in the UAE this week. First up he took the headline spot at Formula 1’s after race concerts in Abu Dhabi, before heading over to Dubai for a big show at Coca-Cola Arena. He found some time in between to check out the new sky-high infinity pool at Aura Skypool.

Nicole Scherzinger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

Iconic pop star Nicole Scherzinger has been in the UAE recently, firstly to attend the Global Citizen Forum in Ras Al Khaimah, before soaking up the sun at a beach resort hotel.

Lionel Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

Footballing legend Lionel Messi surprised fans when he visited Expo 2020 on Monday, December 13. Messi also delighted diners at Roberto’s in DIFC, making his way to his table for dinner, as well as Play Restaurant & Lounge.

Tyga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOAT Dubai (@floatdubai)

American rapper Tyga has been in Dubai to perform at floating nightclub, Float. The Macarena hit-maker didn’t give away much about his time here, other than renting a swish Rolls Royce.

Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala World Tennis Champs (@mubadalawtc)

Rafael Nadal is in the capital this week, competing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships. It looks like he found time to check out the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque while he’s here.

Andy Murray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala World Tennis Champs (@mubadalawtc)

Andy Murray is also in Abu Dhabi, taking part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

Craig David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTN Festival (@motnfestival)

Craig David took to the stage in Abu Dhabi on Friday December 17, to perform at the Mother of the Nation festival that happened over the weekend.