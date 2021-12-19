Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Did you spot any?
The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two, and we can’t help but keep our eyes peeled to spot a familiar face. And this week, the UAE has seen a sprinkling of A-list fairy dust. From famous singers to DJs, the UAE is clearly the place to be right now.
Martin Garrix
View this post on Instagram
Top EDM DJ Martin Garrix played not one but two massive shows in the UAE this week. First up he took the headline spot at Formula 1’s after race concerts in Abu Dhabi, before heading over to Dubai for a big show at Coca-Cola Arena. He found some time in between to check out the new sky-high infinity pool at Aura Skypool.
Nicole Scherzinger
View this post on Instagram
Iconic pop star Nicole Scherzinger has been in the UAE recently, firstly to attend the Global Citizen Forum in Ras Al Khaimah, before soaking up the sun at a beach resort hotel.
Lionel Messi
View this post on Instagram
Footballing legend Lionel Messi surprised fans when he visited Expo 2020 on Monday, December 13. Messi also delighted diners at Roberto’s in DIFC, making his way to his table for dinner, as well as Play Restaurant & Lounge.
Tyga
View this post on Instagram
American rapper Tyga has been in Dubai to perform at floating nightclub, Float. The Macarena hit-maker didn’t give away much about his time here, other than renting a swish Rolls Royce.
Rafael Nadal
View this post on Instagram
Rafael Nadal is in the capital this week, competing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships. It looks like he found time to check out the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque while he’s here.
Andy Murray
View this post on Instagram
Andy Murray is also in Abu Dhabi, taking part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.
Craig David
View this post on Instagram
Craig David took to the stage in Abu Dhabi on Friday December 17, to perform at the Mother of the Nation festival that happened over the weekend.