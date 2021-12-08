Enjoy Christmas decorations, festive tunes and plenty of food…

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and botanical restaurant The London Project is giving you the chance to be just that with a festive brunch. The Gin’gle Bells Brunch launches on Friday, December 10 and will run every Friday throughout December, with plenty of decorations, festive tunes, food and free-flowing drinks.

The venue promises to be dressed to the nines in all things Christmas – think Christmas trees, baubles and plenty of glittering lights. There is also set to be live entertainment in the form of a saxophonist and DJ Rootical Deep playing some classic festive tunes. You’re invited to don your Christmas jumpers and best party wear.

Dishes and cocktails will be festive-themed. On the menu is foie gras terrine with sourdough, spiced chutney and cornichon, beef tenderloin tartare with burnt onion puree, turkey or lamb rack with fondant potato and vegetables, Chilean seabass with butter-poached scallops, and truffle ravioli with mushrooms and ricotta, plus much more. To round things off on a sweet note, you can tuck into Christmas pudding with brandy cream and lemon tarte.

The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, with food and free-flowing beverages, priced at Dhs395 with house beverages and Dhs495 with premium beverages. When the brunch ends, there’s no need to stop the party there, as happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm with selected beverages, including wine, beer and spirits, priced at Dhs30.

Gin’gle Bells Brunch, The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Friday December 10, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with house beverages and Dhs495 with premium beverages. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Images: Provided