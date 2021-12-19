Sponsored: Mythos Kouzina & Grill stands out from the crowd…

Nestled in the captivating maze of JLT, is a long-standing charming Greek restaurant that goes by the name of Mythos Kouzina & Grill. We’re quite certain you will have heard of it, as it has a reputation for being one of the most authentic spots in town.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic spot sure to impress on date night or somewhere lively to enjoy a nice meal out with friends, Mythos needs to be on your radar. There’s a gorgeous dining room from which to dine, but while the beautiful weather is here, we recommend to book a spot on the alfresco terrace.

While the restaurant prides itself on proficient service and a welcoming atmosphere, the menu is the star of the show. Fans of traditional Greek cuisine will be able to close their eyes and taste the flavours of Greece through each bite.

Highlights include warm horta (wild greens, potatoes confit, cretan staka, garlic, tomato and dill), grilled spanakopita (spinach, feta, fine herbs, greek yogurt and thyme honey), and poikilia (artisanal pork cold cuts, Greek cheeses, tomato, cucumber, olives and fried peppers).

The star dish of the season is a homely and hearty plate called Beef Stifado, and guests can expect short ribs cooked overnight and served with caramelised shallot onions atop carob bread.

Mythos will also be offering a seasonal menu from December 15 to January 1 and guests can even order the Greek’s favourite holiday treats melomakarona & kourabiedes, priced at Dhs80 for 0.5kg or Dhs160 for 1kg.

Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Cluster P, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, lunch 12.30pm to 4pm (or 5pm on weekends) dinner 6pm to 12.15am. mythoskouzina.com.