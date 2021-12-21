Sponsored: Be wowed by great views, good food and entertainment and more…

This New Year’s Eve, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR is offering up a collection of dining experiences in a posh setting complemented by a gastronomic journey, great views of the Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah plus entertainment.

Head to the luxurious hotel at 7pm on December 31 and enjoy welcome drinks and oysters before heading to your reserved venue at 8pm when the celebrations can truly begin.

Here are four great spots to book at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR to toast the start of 2022

The Lobby Lounge terrace

Usher in 2022 with loved ones at your very own private New Year Eve’s party on The Lobby Lounge Terrace. The venue will be yours alone so you can dance the night away to your own live entertainment, feast on a six-course menu paired with free-flowing premium beverages and French sparkling while a personal butler will attend to you. It will cost Dhs3,000 per person.

Friday, December 31, exclusive celebration 8pm to midnight. Dhs3,000 per person.

Amaseena

Welcome in 2022 in a stylish open-air Bedouin setting at Amaseena. There’s traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, live cooking stations, seafood and Arabic entertainment.

Friday, December 31, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs995 soft drinks, Dhs1,250 house drinks, Dhs1,495 French sparkling, Dhs750 children ages 12 to 16 and Dhs500 ages 6 to 11, under 5s free.

Splendido

Say Ciao to 2021 at Splendido – the unmistakably Italian restaurant complete with chic décor and a cool elegant ambience. For entertainment, there’s a jazz pianist as you dine on the rustic terrace amidst a summer-themed garden. There are six courses to be enjoyed with carefully paired beverages.

Friday, December 31, from 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs995 soft drinks, Dhs1,250 house drinks, Dhs1,495 French sparkling, Dhs750 children ages 12 to 16 and Dhs500 ages 6 to 11, under 5s free.

Alfresco brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Enjoy a four-house alfresco brunch on January 1 with views overlooking Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf while swaying to tunes from a band. There are cocktails and spirits and food stations dishing out ceviche, sushi, seafood, pasta, risotto, grills, Pan-Asian delights and more.

Saturday, January 1, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs650 French sparkling, Dhs200 children ages 6 to 11, under 5s free.

For reservations and more information, call 04 318 6150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai