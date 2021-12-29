Petrol prices are decreasing again…

Here’s some good news for drivers in the UAE to start off 2022. Petrol prices are once again decreasing in January 2022 following a steady rise in prices throughout the year.

Fuel prices for Super 98 are now Dhs2.65 per litre, a drop from Dh2.77 in December 2021. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.53 per litre (down from Dhs2.66 in December 2021) and diesel will be priced at Dhs2.56 per litre (a drop from Dhs2.77 per litre in December 2021).

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to January 2022

2021

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

2022

January: Dhs2.65

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Images: Getty