Sponsored: Prepare for an unforgettable evening…

The countdown to the biggest night of the year is on, and if you haven’t made plans yet then listen up. Vibrant Instagrammable venue, La Coco, has teamed up with Secret Parties to bring you a Vegas-themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Viva La Coco, will bring the spirit of America’s City of Lights to Palm Jumeirah. With epic live entertainment including dancers and singers, unobstructed views of the fireworks at Burj Al Arab and even Burj Khalifa, plus a set menu that is sure to satisfy.

Dishes from across the globe merge to create a flavourful menu filled with all of your favourites, including striped bass ceviche, corn truffle terrine, and crab infladita for the first starter, or vegan chorizo coxinha, pan-roasted scallops and foie gras tortellini for the second option.

For main course, enjoy a lavish spread of surf and turf, featuring grilled wagyu tenderloin. To finish the meal on a sweet note, get ready for the ‘La Coco Sparkler’, consisting of Guanaja chocolate cremueux, Champagne gel, candied fruit crumbs, earl grey ice cream and a chocolate dome.

Your package will include unlimited house drinks throughout the evening, but if you want to make the night extra special, Champagne packages are also available upon request. Prices start from Dhs799 per person, which is for drinks only at one of the high tables.

For lounge seating with the full dinner menu and unlimited house drinks, it’s Dhs1,399 per person. For the same package with a table indoors the price is Dhs1,699, or for a table outside on the terrace, with the best view of the fireworks, it’s Dhs1,999.

Tables are available to book now, and we recommend that you get in there quick to avoid disappointment. For more details check out secret-parties.com.

Viva La Coco, La Coco, Andaz The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, December 31, 8pm to 1am, from Dhs799. secret-parties.com/lacocobrunch