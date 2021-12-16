Pack your bags…

We’re not short of options for staycations here in Dubai, but it’s rare to come across a hotel with as much personality as 25Hours. In Europe, the brand is renowned for being a playground for the young at heart to drink, dine, work, relax and socialise.

For the first time, 25hours Hotel has made its way to the Middle East, choosing One Central as its stomping ground, guaranteeing an unparalleled view of the Museum of the Future. Boasting 434 rooms and suites, the hotel also features four exciting dining outlets.

Nomad Day Bar is a coffee shop by the team behind Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Tandoor Tina offers British and Northern Indian cuisine, and super popular Berlin rooftop bar, Monkey Bar is set to be your new cocktail spot, while traditional Bavarian biergarten & wirtshaus will open soon.

The lobby is a far-cry from your average check-in vibe, with more than 5,000 books featured at the ‘Fountain of Tales’, plus a co-working space, meeting rooms, event spaces, open pantry and more.

Room themes draw on influences on bedouin lifestyle and urban nomads, while the Farmstay Suite is super spacious and the Artist Village Suite is an extra-large suite made for those looking to impress. Or, go all out with the Hakawati Suite which features a unique Sheikh-sized triple-king bed plus a bathtub, dance floor, private bar, private terrace, photo booth and more.

Another interesting feature is the trunk case which you can get delivered to your room, filled with analogue gadgets such as VHS, vinyl, typewriters and Polaroids – designed to encourage guests to take a break from our modern-day devices.

To celebrate the launch, 25hours Hotel One Central is offering guests 25 per cent off the best available room rate until March 2022.

25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com/one-central