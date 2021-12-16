Sponsored: The only thing better than dinner with friends is a free dinner with friends…

Ahh cheese. It’s the delicious snack that almost universally has a place in people’s hearts (we speak from experience here). One of the many, many varieties that you can get is Grana Padano, the lactose-free, calcium-packed hard cheese, which hails from Italy. If it’s one of your favourites, how does a cheese themed seven-course meal for you and your friends sound?

Grana Padano is running a brilliant competition for one winner to win this exclusive customised meal at Boca Dubai, inclusive of beverages, that focuses on making the most out of Grana Padano cheese. It features in the crispy quinoa and snap pea salad, on the Al-Andalus beef tartare, the rich porcini and oyster mushroom risotto, and the gnocchi with braised short rib.

No event such as this would be complete without a cheese board, and you can enjoy one at the end of your meal, with Grana Padano sitting amongst other artisanal cheeses, and a Jordanian fig compote. To enter the competition, which runs from December 19 to 25, simply register using this link. The winner will be announced on December 26.

Grana Padano has been a part of Italy’s proud gastronomic heritage for nearly 1.000 years. Benedictine monks found a clever solution to preserve the surplus milk produced, by creating a hard cheese, which could withstand the test of time. Grana Padano is made exclusively from partially skimmed, raw Italian milk from the production area in the Po River Valley (Pianura Padana), within the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and some areas of Trento and the province of Piacenza in Emilia Romagna.

Did you know that you can order Grana Padano products to enjoy at home, here in Dubai? They’re available at Spinneys, Waitrose, Monoprix, Carrefour, Giant and Eataly Dubai Mall.

