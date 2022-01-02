It opens for daredevils on January 21…

Think you have it in you to stomach the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster? No, you don’t have to jump on a plane and travel more than 10,000kms as you can do it right here at Motiongate Dubai.

That’s right, Dubai Parks and Resorts has revealed a Lionsgate expansion with not just one, but two brand new, world-first, record-breaking rides.

Motingate Dubai is the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park and come Friday, January 21 it will be home to two new rides inspired by two of Lionsgate’s global hits – John Wick and Now You See Me.

The two record-breaking rides will open for daredevils on Friday, January 21 at Lionsgate Zone in Motiongate Dubai.

Here’s what we know about the two newcomers

We’ve been told that the rollercoaster inspired by the John Wick franchise is a world’s first.

For massive thrills, the Now You See Me coaster we’ve been told is the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster. It’s inspiration? The popular twists and turns of heist thriller, of course.

Cumulatively, with the launch of these new attractions, Motongate now holds an impressive record of most rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East.

With regards to the two new theme park rides, Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment stated, ‘The opening of the world’s first John Wick rollercoaster and the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai.’

He added that he was confident that the new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world

If you are planning on visiting, take note as there are new timings. Motiongate Dubai is now open from Sunday to Thursday 11am to 8pm and on Friday and Saturday, the theme park is open from 11am to 9pm.

Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 262 9464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Images: Dubai Parks and Resorts