3 awesome boat hires you can do in Dubai

From a luxury catamaran to yachts or speedboats…

It’s the perfect time of year to set sail on the waters surrounding Dubai, and a boat trip is a bonafide contender on the Dubai must-do tick list. There are plenty of ways you can do boating in Dubai, from hiring yachts for a party with friends, to driving your own catamaran around the Palm Jumeirah.

Drive a luxury electric catamaran

Leisure and sports company Costa Azzurra offers a luxury electric catamaran for hire, to let you sail the waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah in style. Perfect for a romantic date, you can sit side by side in two comfortable seats under a shaded canopy and use the electric joystick to guide you smoothly around the waters. You can even listen to your favourite tunes as the catamaran is hooked up with bluetooth as well as radio.

Dhs100 per person for 15 minutes, or Dhs175 for 30 minutes. For two people, it’s Dhs250 for 15 minutes and Dhs350 for 30 minutes. Find out more here.

Captain your own boat

Drive your own vessel as you tour the Dubai seas with this 90-minute self-drive boat tour where you’ll reach speeds up to 50km/h. It’ll be lead by a professional guide and you’ll see all the iconic Dubai landmarks, such as the Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and Atlants, The Palm, from the water. You can opt for a day time or sunset ride.

Dubai Hero Odysea, Dubai Harbour, Marina Zone 3, from Dhs700 per boat for two people.. Tel: (04) 440 9827. hero-dubai.com

Do a yacht party

Every Dubai resident (and most visitors to the city) knows that a yacht party is the ultimate ‘Dubai’ way to spend an afternoon. A big group of mates, bring your own bevvies and the music of your choice – what more could you need? If there’s a decent sized group of you, it’s often even cheaper than a brunch on the right boat. There are plenty of yacht hire companies in Dubai, but a trusty one that’s been around years is Xclusive Yachts, which has 22 luxury yachts for hire. The company also includes shared yacht tours with food included.

Xclusive Yachts, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from Dhs1200 for three hours. xclusiveyachts.com

