This weather is perfect for it…

We’re currently in the midst of those blissful winter months in Dubai where the sun shines (almost) every day and blue skies entice us to make the most of alfresco activities. If you’re looking for the perfect way to while away a morning, afternoon or evening, we know of just the thing.

Leisure and sports company Costa Azzurra offers a luxury electric catamaran for hire, to let you sail the waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah in style. When we say luxury, we mean it. This gorgeous catamaran is designed to the highest spec.

The company operates on Palm West Beach, where you’ll drink in fabulous views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline, as well as operating at The Pointe, so you can sail on past the world-famous Atlantis, The Palm, as well as many other popular Palm Jumeirah hotels. The catamaran is located at The Pointe.

Perfect for a romantic date, you can sit side by side in two comfortable seats under a shaded canopy and use the electric joystick to guide you smoothly around the waters. You can even listen to your favourite tunes as the catamaran is hooked up with bluetooth as well as radio.

There’s also a cool camo-style ‘fishing cat’ catamaran that can be hired for fishing – for sport, recreation, or business. It’s a little more basic than the Costa Azzurra catamaran in terms of luxury features, but it’s still super sleek in design and features an electric joystick, bluetooth capability and four adjustable rod holders.

Costa Azzurra also hires out snazzy stand-up inflatable paddle boards which come in white, yellow, blue, orange or black. Just like the rest of this company’s stock, these are way more sleek than your average water sporting equipment.

To hire the Costa Azzurra catamaran, it is Dhs100 per person for 15 minutes, or Dhs175 for 30 minutes. For two people, it’s Dhs250 for 15 minutes and Dhs350 for 30 minutes. Water is provided and you can bring any extra refreshments. You can book your spot online or turn up at one of the stations on Palm Jumeirah.

