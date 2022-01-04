Sponsored: They’ll even throw in an additional hour of free drinks…

As much as we love a good brunch, when you’re watching your wallet it’s the first thing to cut back on. Thankfully at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, that’s not a problem as all four of its brilliant brunches are totally wallet-friendly.

Here’s where you should be booking into this weekend:

The Warehouse Brunch

If a party brunch is what you’re after, Warehouse is where it’s at. Shifting to a later time of 7.30pm to 10.30pm every Saturday, enjoy an international buffet and free-flowing drinks. Packages start from Dhs175 with soft beverages and Dhs275 for the free-flowing premium beverage package. To make things even more tempting, be sure to stay after brunch when there’s a happy hour menu, offering unlimited free drinks for the first hour (10.30pm to 11.30pm).

warehouse-dubai.com/specials

Sunday Roast Brunch at The Dubliner’s

Enjoy a roast the Irish way at The Dubliner’s, with live entertainment and three hours of unlimited drinks. Every Sunday, tuck into a carousel of Irish and international dishes between 1pm and 4pm, washed down with your favourite beverages. It’s Dhs175 for the non-alcoholic package, Dhs190 with soft beverages with three glasses of draught beer, and Dhs275 for free-flow premium beverages. Following that, there’s another happy hour between 4pm and 7pm, where brunch-goers get unlimited free drinks for the first hour (until 5pm).

thedubliners-dubai.com/specials

Yalumba Saturday Brunch

Over at Yulumba, discover the original Dubai party brunch, now taking place on a Saturday between 1pm to 4pm. The OG of brunches has been revamped and elevated with live DJ and exclusive packages. Enjoy more than 100 international dishes from the extensive buffet, and three hours of unlimited drinks. Packages start at Dh285 with soft beverages or Dhs385 for the free-flow sparkling package. You can also add on a bottle of Champagne for Dhs390 or Prosecco for Dhs185 and the post-brunch happy hour will include one hour of free drinks until 5pm.

yalumbadubai.com/specials

Yalumba Sunday Family Blunch

Sundays are for Blunch (brunch and lunch) at Yalumba. A family-friendly affair with three hours of food, drinks and fun between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. There’s plenty to keep the little one’s busy, including pizza-making classes, magic shows, cupcake decorations and an outdoor play area. Prices start at a wallet-friendly Dhs145 for the soft beverage package and Dhs215 for the sparkling package – bargain!

yalumbadubai.com/specials