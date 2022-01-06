Yoga in the sky, cocktails at the Burj Al Arab’s new bar, and a ladies’ night backdropped by a stunning show…

Happy Monday! Are you adjusted to the new week yet? No? Us neither…

But luckily we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Dubai to ensure the next four days whizz by, whether you’re looking for a brilliant new bar, or an alfresco show by the beach. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday January 10

1. Sip cocktails at a swanky new cocktail bar

There’s a chic new bar in Dubai to know about – and you’ll find it inside one of the city’s finest addresses. The Burj Al Arab is now home to Gilt, a dazzling 27th floor bar that invites guests to enjoy the vibrant ambience, while a team of highly skilled bartenders create drinks to make your jaw drop. Like a chef with a signature dish, each cocktail is an ode to a place master mixologist Thibault Mequignon has travelled, or a flavour combination that he loves: ask for Thibault’s signature Oseille cocktail with flavours that include sorrel, yopol (dehydrated yoghurt), lime and green cardamom.

27th floor, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, 6pm to 3am daily, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 301 7396, jumeirah.com

Tuesday January 11

2. Tuck into some healthy eats and treats at Krave’s new Dubai Mall outlet

Looking for a healthy pit stop while you shop the best DSF bargains? Krave – the beloved homegrown healthy eating spot – is now open at The Dubai Mall. With a menu packed with healthy and wholesome dishes that are full of flavour, pick from an array of high protein, low carb options like shrimp risotto and skinny pistachio cheesecake at the new 100 seater space, which faces The Dubai Mall’s ice rink.

The Dubai Mall, near Dubai Ice Rink, now open. Tel: (04) 591 9040, eatkrave.com

3. Enjoy yoga with a View 52 floors up

Core Direction’s team of instructors are back on the mat’s 240 metres up at The View at the Palm every Tuesday and Saturday in 2022, perfect for starting the day at sunrise with stunning views and soothing energy. The 60-minute vinyasa yoga class led by Jes this Tuesday, and starts at 7am – although you’re asked to arrive by 6.30am.

View at The Palm, Palm Tower, 7am to 8am, Tuesday January 11, Dhs149. coredirection.com

Wednesday January 12

4. Gather the girls for a sophisticated ladies’ night

Tokyo Vogue is the luxe ladies’ night at Dubai Marina’s see-and-be-seen party spot, KOYO. Taking place on Wednesdays, it’s the perfect mid-week treat to gather the girls and enjoy a three-course menu of modern Japanese dishes paired with three selected beverages for AED 250. Come for dishes like chicken katsu sando and hamachi tiradito, but stay for the dazzling dinner show.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

5. See a show-stopping performance at The Theater

Resident performer Guy Manoukian invites an array of his favourite stars to showcase their talents at The Theater every Wednesday for Guy and Friends, and this week it’s the turn of acclaimed French singer Hélène Ségara. A French singer with Italian and Armenian descent, she rose to fame playing the role of Esmeralda in the French musical Notre Dame de Paris and has since performed alongside the likes of Andrea Bocelli and II Divo. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs800 per person, with Ségara taking to the stage during the second seating at 10pm.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm onwards, Wednesday January 12, minimum spend Dhs800 per person. Tel: (0)4 222 2268, thetheaterdubai.com

Thursday January 13

6. See a stunning drone show light up JBR

As part of DSF, technology and art come together to create a dazzling drone show on JBR every day, complimented this year by a light show on Ain Dubai. The drone show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 30 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 9.30pm. There are three different shows that run on rotation each paired with music and drones creating different visuals.

The Beach and Bluewaters, daily until January 30, 7pm and 9.30pm, free. visitdubai.com