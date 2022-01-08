The end to your week, but much more on-fleek…

Remember ‘on-fleek’? It probably died a semantic death back in 2019, but like an absolute dad — we’re bringing it back with no regard for current trends. Also like a dad, we’ve checked the oil and dashboard lights on your weekend without asking you, turns out you need more of this.

Friday, January 21

New at the movies this week

OK so this week’s focus is not technically new, but as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Warner Bros. are re-releasing the timeless classic, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — not least so a new generation can experience the magic, on the big screen. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or have inexplicably managed to avoid the series (definitely Slytherin) so far, it’s time to don the sorting hat one more time, jump aboard the Hogwarts Express and solemnly swear you’re up to no good. You’re a wizard, Harry…

Tickets: Book now

Keeping you in the Loop

Head onto the soothing, white sandy beaches of Abu Dhabi’s Corniche this weekend and pay a visit to brand new dining adventure, Loop Beach, an alfresco restaurant on the shoreline of Bab Al Qasr. They serve premium grilled surf and turf in stunning waterside surrounds. And in case someone was in need of a sign, it’s a fabulous spot for a date night.

The Loop Beach Restaurant & Bar, Bab Al Qasr, West Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 205 3000, @babalqasrhotel

Saturday, January 22

Dive bar

The National Aquarium is now offering you the opportunity to dive with sharks. And if watching Deep Blue Sea in your childhood isn’t permanently scorched into your subconscious, and this sounds like something you’ve always wanted to do, there are two ways you can mako this dream come true. Certificated divers can plunge into the tank and swim with massive 2.5m tiger sharks, lemon sharks and even a school of hammerhead sharks. Less qualified divers don’t have to miss out on the action either, they’ll receive an assisted descent into the National Aquarium’s main tank, which is home to the Middle East’s largest shark and ray collection.

The National Aquarium, Al Qana, Wed to Sun 1pm to 7pm, certified divers Dhs720, uncertified divers Dhs1,210. Tel: (056) 829 6923, @thenationalaq

The spice is right

Muscling into Yas Bay, full of Eastern promise, Asia Asia Abu Dhabi has been replicated from one of Dubai’s most popular Pan Asian restaurants. Its characterised by epic Eastern feasts, immersive decor, and special promotions that have a loyal following of their own. Sundays are sushi nights (unlimited sushi and a bottle of grape for Dhs330 per couple, 2pm to 6pm); Tuesdays are ladies’ nights — a special three course menu and three drinks is Dhs200 per person; and the award-winning Saturday ‘Spice Route’ brunch has packages form Dhs250.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, sparkling Dhs450. @asiaasiaabudhabi

A stitch in time

Get a taste of life before the skyscrapers and vibey beach clubs at this recreation of a traditional Emirati village, conveniently located next to Marina Mall on the edge of the city. Conceived by the Emirates Heritage Club, you can catch local artisans demonstrating their skills in metalwork, pottery, weaving and glass-blowing. There’s even a mini souk where you can pick-up souvenirs from these time-honoured crafts.

Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs5. Tel: (02) 681 4455, torath.gov.ae

Sunday, January 23

Pooling your assets

It’s just Dhs200 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Lotus entertain you

Recently resurrected Thai restaurant, Silk and Spice has launched a special four-course ‘Lotus’ menu and its filled with fire and spice and all things nice. The aromatic offering lets you choose your starter, soup, main and a dessert for Dhs195 (or for Dhs295 including free-flowing grape pairings). Dishes include Yum Talay — a spicy seafood salad; Thung Guaen — chicken spring rolls; Tom Kha Gai — their signature chicken and coconut soup; Nua Phad Prik Thai Dam — wok fried Angus beef tenderloin with black pepper and lemongrass; and Gaeng Kiew Warn Gai – a rich Thai green curry chicken. This cost-friendly menu is perhaps the perfect way to ‘Thai-out’ this brilliant example of the UAE’s Asian cuisine scene.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, daily from Dhs195. (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Sunday sessions

Barfly by Buddha Bar is just a super chic neo-baroque lounge, standing in front of Abu Dhabi residents, asking them for Dhs225. In return you’ll get a Sunday evening packed with vibe, bottomless bar bites and free flow beverages.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sun 8pm to 11pm, packages start at Dhs245. Tel: (056) 177 7557, @barflybybuddhabar

Images: Provided