If you’re on the hunt for a seriously cool club and some epic events, look no further than B018. The Beirut-born bunker club opened back in October 2021 and can be found on the 42nd floor of the popular Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City.

The venue boasts two concepts: A Tropical Room inviting its guests for drinks and nibbles from 6pm (with a happy hour running from 6pm to 9pm each day); and a cool industrial club – The Main Room, which will provide an electric nightlife scene from 10pm. It opens four nights a week, on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

No matter what your taste in music and partying is, there’s something on for everyone, with different themed nights over the course of the four days. For example, Wednesdays are all about RnB and Hip-Hop nights called Block 18, in partnership with LUV events.

On Thursdays, dance the night away to old schoolhouse, Chicago house and Brit Garage house. Plus, this one’s a great event for the girls, as there’s free drinks for ladies from 10pm to 12.30am. Fridays are for the ravers, with DJs playing house, tech house, minimal melodic house, indie, and techno. Saturdays pay homage to nightlife, the people, the glam, the love. Soul, disco, new wave and 80’s hits.

B018 Beirut is known for its ‘war architecture’ including coffin-shaped seats and industrial style. While the Dubai outpost won’t have the same historical origins, the new venue hopes to bring much of its urban aesthetic and concept to our glittering city.

The ‘Main Room’ is exemplary of this pared-back industrial style, darkly lit with moody lighting in reds, greens and blues.

B018 Dubai, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Tropical Room open daily from 6pm, Main Room open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10pm ’til late. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. b018dxb.com

