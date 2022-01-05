It’s the second consecutive year that Emirates holds the title…

If you travel regularly through the Middle East, chances are you’ve flown with Emirates, Dubai’s flagship airline carrier. It’s good to know you’re in safe hands, as it has just been voted the safest airline in the world for a second consecutive year, with a risk index of 95.05 per cent.

A survey of 25 airlines was conducted by Hamburg-based Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC) for aviation magazine Aero International. Following Emirates, in order of safest airlines, was KLM (93.31 percent), JetBlue (91.61 percent), Delta (91.55 percent) and easyJet (91.28 percent).

.@JacdecNew: Dubai’s @emirates has been named the world’s safest airline for the second consecutive year, with a risk index of 95%. pic.twitter.com/FsapENQR6n — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 3, 2022

This year, for the first time, JACDEC also compared the world’s largest airlines within one of four regions. Within the region, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways topped the list, with Emirates coming second, however due to its size, it didn’t make the main list.

In Europe, KLM, Finnair, Air Europa, Transavia, easyJet and Norwegian were voted the safest airlines within that continent.

It was predicted by The International Air Transport Association (IATA) that the global airline industry will have experienced losses of $201 billion between 2020 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

