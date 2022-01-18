The popular dance festival moves into the desert…

It’s been a while since we headed down to Emirates Golf Course for an epic night of live music, dancing and pushing our vocal chords to their limit. We are, of course, talking about Groove on the Grass, a previously annual festival that has been on hiatus since the pandemic.

Two years on from the last Groove on the Grass in Dubai, the festival finally returns with a twist – as Desert Groove in Ras Al Khaimah. And to make up for lost time, party people can keep grooving for three days.

Taking over The Dunes resort from Friday February 11 to Sunday February 13, the festival will boast two stages, pumping out 12-hours of music each day, from 4pm to 4am.

The Dunes offers a range of quirky glamping and camping options, from heritage huts to treehouses and domes, while festival-goers can also fuel up from a selection of food trucks and explore the festival’s fashion market place.

The line-up and ticket details are still under wraps for the time-being but rest assured the team will have secured a fine selection of cutting-edge artists for Groove’s long-awaited return. Stay tuned to WhatsOn.ae for all the details as we know more.

Desert Groove, The Dunes, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, Friday February 11 to Sunday February 13. @GrooveOnTheGrass