Sponsored: An elegant, unhurried feast with lavish libations and live music all in a palatial setting…

When you pay a visit to Jumeirah Al Qasr, you’re swapping sweeping Dubai skyline views for ones you’d expect to see in 1,001 Arabian Nights.

The palatial hotel in Madinat Jumeirah is inspired by the summer residences of the Sheikhs offering up unmatched traditional luxury. Adding a delicious twist to the tale, the opulent hotel has a vintage brunch where foodies can feast every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vintage Brunch (@thevintagebrunch)

The elegant brunch is spread across two fabulous venues across Jumeirah Al Qasr: The Hide and Arboretum.

The decadent unlimited buffet includes live stations plus drink stations, so there will be plenty to taste. Must-try dishes at the brunch include caramelized onion tart, beetroot tartare, New York tenderloin, twice-baked cheese souffle and the 48-hour slow-cooked beef short ribs.

Your palatial setting comes with the serene waterways of Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah where you can soak in the cool Dubai weather. As for music, there’s a vintage live jazz band playing the good old classics.

For soft drinks you will pay Dhs420, for house drinks Dhs550 including cocktails (including The Last Bastion, French 25) and prosecco, and for champagne Dhs720 including bubbles.

Little ones are welcome as well and they pay Dhs325 if they are in the age range of four to 11.

Brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

You don’t have to head home once brunch is done. Post your feasting experience, there’s an after-party at the newly opened Parisian cocktail venue and you’re invited to stay from 4pm to 6.30pm.

To book your brunch experience at Jumeirah Al Qasr, head to this link here.

The Hide & Arboretum, Lower Ground Floor, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, every Sat 1 to 4pm, jumeirah.com/brunches

Images: Jumeirah Al Qasr