In pics: Incredible wildlife snaps taken by Sheikh Hamdan
Its no secret that HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is a big fan of nature. Whether it’s exploring the great outdoors or marvelling at the world’s wildlife, our Crown Prince is all over it. Handily, he takes us along for the ride, posting magical pictures and videos to his Instagram account.
Here are some incredible wildlife snaps taken by Sheikh Hamdan…
The Dubai skyline makes a great backdrop
A new foal
Camel riding in the desert
An Oryx in its natural habitat
Images: Social
