A slice of Las Vegas is headed to Ras Al Khaimah as Wynn Resorts plans to open its first integrated resort in the MENA region in the adventure emirate. The multi-billion dollar resort will be developed on Marjan Island, and feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, a gaming area, and other amenities.

The Wynn Resort in Ras Al Khaimah will be set on a huge plot of almost 250,000 square metres, and will be the first Wynn Resort in the world to be set on a beach. Visitors can expect gorgeous Arabian gulf views, sandy beaches, and even a marina to enjoy within the five-star facilities.

Those looking to feast on Wynn’s lavish buffets, marvel at its live entertainment, and shop its boutique stores will have a little while to wait, as the resort is only expected to welcome guests in 2026. The project, the largest of its kind in Ras Al Khiamah’s growing hospitality sector, will be developed to the highest standards of sustainability best practices. No renders have been released yet as the property is in the ‘initial stages’ of design and development, but if its sister properties in Las Vegas, Macau, Cotai and Boston Harbor are anything to go by, we can expect an action-packed resort filled with dazzling shows, gourmet restaurants aplenty and some seriously swanky suites.

“We are partnering with Wynn Resorts, one of the world’s most renowned integrated resort companies, which has a strong track record of developing luxury destinations with exceptional accommodation, dining, entertainment concepts and gaming facilities,” commented Eng. Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan. “By leveraging Wynn Resorts’ expertise in developing luxury hospitality destinations, the new development will raise the benchmark in luxury hospitality in the region,” he added.

In a separate statement issued today, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced the formation of a new division, which will be dedicated to the regulation of integrated resorts. In line with best practices around the world, the Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation within RAKTDA will consider the social, cultural, and environmental landscape of the Emirate and cover licensing, taxation, operational procedures, and consumer safeguards, the statement said.