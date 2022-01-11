Sheikh Hamdan shared the news of his new niece on Instagram…

Celebrations are in order as HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance has welcomed a baby girl named Latifa.

The news was shared on the Instagram page of his brother, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomes the newborn with his wife Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum, who already have a young daughter named Hind, who was born on her father’s 36th birthday, on November 24, 2019.

The pair were married in a special ceremony alongside two of his brothers, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Baby Latifa is the granddaughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the UAE. Several family members shared the happy news on their Instagram stories, congratulating the couple on the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

Image: Instagram