It’s officially launching with brilliant weekly deals…

The McGettigan’s group has long been popular in Dubai for its hearty Irish pubs, which can be found in locations such as JLT, Madinat Jumeirah and DWTC. Now though, you can get your dose of the Irish craic and brilliant deals in supersize, as an 18,000sq ft McGettigan’s has opened in City Walk.

The new licensed venue, to be known as Home by McGettigan’s, can be found in ‘The Square’ at City Walk, meaning its an ideal new watering hole for the residents and workers around City Walk, Downtown, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road. It went through a ‘soft opening’ in late December, however, it’s officially opening on Thursday, February 3rd.

To celebrate, Home by McGettigan’s is launching a massive ‘housewarming party’ that evening from 7pm until late, inviting you to enjoy brilliant food and beverage offerings, live music, and even a chance to win a flight back to your home country. To enter, take a selfie during the housewarming and post it on the night tagging in @homebymcgettigans and #takemehome.

We’re told to expect the same McGettigan’s atmosphere but with a fresh ‘modern look’ at Home by McGettigan’s. Spread over two floors, the new venue has been designed to ‘evoke notions of home comforts’. Visitors will find four indoor areas, a patio and terrace, known as the Lounge, Kitchen, Loft, Attic and Garden.

McGettigan’s is known for its brilliant wallet-friendly deals, and the situation is no different at the new venue. On Tuesdays, you can order two main courses and a free bottle of wine, whilst enjoying live music. Ladies and gents can enjoy a great deal on Wednesdays, with three free drinks available with every purchase of a Dhs50 food voucher.

Happy hour runs Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced at Dhs30. On Thursdays and Fridays, selected beverages are priced at Dhs25 between 4pm to 8pm. On Sundays, enjoy a family-friendly brunch with kids’ entertainment and live music, priced at Dhs299 with house beverages (for the adults) included.

Home by McGettigan’s, City Walk, The Square, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thurs 4pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 9am to 2am, Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 385 2400 homebymcgettigans.com

Images: Provided