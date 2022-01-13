Eat, drink, shop and play all under one roof…

Dine your way through multiple cuisines under one roof at the newly opened Social Distrikt. A 20,000 square foot urban food and bar hall, the foodie destination can be found at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

Featuring a multitude of home-grown brands, Social Distrikt partnered with cloud kitchen platform, Kitopi. Their portfolio includes outlets such as Pinsanity, Couqley, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, Rock House Sliders, Japang and more.

You’ll also find cool concept store Fltrd, a VR gaming corner by Robocom, and a vinyl record station by Raw Music Store. Social Distrikt will also have its own live radio station for the public to listen to.

The huge space seats up to 1,200 guests at full capacity, including a large outdoor terrace over looking the Palm Fountain. Inside, each food outlet lines the perimeter with small open-kitchens and each brand’s name lit up in lights.

It’s a large open-plan area with a casual approach, neutral colours and wooden textures are used throughout, alongside grafitti art murals on the walls. Industrial accents are planted throughout to give a modern, minimalist aesthetic.

Merging with the world of tech, guests can even order their food from their phones. The venue has designed a mobile app which guests can download to place their orders and have their meals delivered directly to the table.

Social Distrikt plans to unite the community with a series of events throughout the year, including entertainment nights, events, and activations, stand-up comedy, game nights, sunset art workshops, brunches, movie nights and book clubs.

A central bar highlights the space, with a team of mixologists ready to serve up a range of thirst-quenching tipples.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. @social.distrikt