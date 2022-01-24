The Hollywood themed hotel is back for a sequel…

Pack your bags, superstar. A new Hollywood themed hotel is raising its curtain in Dubai next week. Paramount Hotel Midtown is opening in Business Bay in the first week of February, promising ‘timeless Hollywood elegance and a cinematic guest experience’.

Featuring 281 contemporary rooms and suites, the new hotel echos its sister property, Paramount Hotel Dubai’s theme with Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite – all inspired by the 105-year history of Paramount Pictures.

Dining outlets include 14th floor Italian concept Paparazzi Tuscan, all-day dining restaurant CineScope and stylish late night haunt, Melrose Bar & Lounge. Guests can also enjoy panoramic skyline views from Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar.

Additional perks include the Pause Spa, Pause Fitness Centre and The Kids Studio Club which will keep the little ones entertained with a selection of cinematic experiences. Visitors will also benefit from close proximity to The Dubai Mall and Dubai Metro to explore the city.

Commenting on the second hotel launch, Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Paramount proposition is special, with a rich history to live up to. We’ve been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will, without a doubt, be a unique addition to Dubai’s vibrant hospitality scene.”

Booking are open now for stays in February 2022, priced from Dhs700 per night for a room overlooking the scenic Dubai coastline, or Dhs740 for those seeking a Burj Khalifa view. Spacious suites start from Dhs1,200 per night.

Paramount Hotel Midtown, Business Bay, Dubai, opening February 2022. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Images: Provided