These look amazing…

Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.

This week, we are sharing photos snapped up by sunset chasers, photos of Old Dubai, and other popular locations across the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Once upon a time, this was the tallest skyscraper in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed 📸Photographer from Dubai (@phases_photo_graphy)

Dubai sunset with the glamourous Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wissam Shehade | وسام شحادة (@wissow)

Here’s one with the Marina skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem El Dabbagh كريم الدباغ (@kdabbagh)

The heart and soul of Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by huzaif habibi (@huzaif_habibi)

Dubai’s latest attraction – The Infinity Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Those city lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MichielvandenBos Photography (@michielvandenbos.nl)

Aerial view of the Al Wasl Dome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Al Falasi (@rashid4k)

Beautiful winter evening by the sea in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Shenoy (@pooj_clix)

Qasr Al Hosn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHAMMED H. AL JANABI (@janabiphotos)

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Qasr Al Sarab (@anantaraqasralsarab)

Grand Mosque #nofilter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M + D (@capturedsubtitles)

Snapped up in Mleiha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talal Al Hammadi (@dronee.x)

House of Wisdom, Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés (@inas.elsakhawy)

Images: Instagram