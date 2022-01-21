Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
These look amazing…
Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.
This week, we are sharing photos snapped up by sunset chasers, photos of Old Dubai, and other popular locations across the UAE.
Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.
Once upon a time, this was the tallest skyscraper in Dubai
Dubai sunset with the glamourous Burj Al Arab
Here’s one with the Marina skyline
The heart and soul of Dubai
Dubai’s latest attraction – The Infinity Bridge
Those city lights
Aerial view of the Al Wasl Dome
Beautiful winter evening by the sea in the capital
Qasr Al Hosn
Anantara Qasr Al Sarab
Grand Mosque #nofilter
Snapped up in Mleiha
House of Wisdom, Sharjah
Images: Instagram
