These look amazing…

Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.

This week, we are sharing photos snapped up by sunset chasers, photos of Old Dubai, and other popular locations across the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabitag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Once upon a time, this was the tallest skyscraper in Dubai

Dubai sunset with the glamourous Burj Al Arab

Here’s one with the Marina skyline

The heart and soul of Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by huzaif habibi (@huzaif_habibi)

Dubai’s latest attraction – The Infinity Bridge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Those city lights

Aerial view of the Al Wasl Dome

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashid Al Falasi (@rashid4k)

Beautiful winter evening by the sea in the capital

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Shenoy (@pooj_clix)

Qasr Al Hosn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOHAMMED H. AL JANABI (@janabiphotos)

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

Grand Mosque #nofilter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M + D (@capturedsubtitles)

Snapped up in Mleiha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Talal Al Hammadi (@dronee.x)

House of Wisdom, Sharjah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Inés (@inas.elsakhawy)

Images: Instagram  