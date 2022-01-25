It’s dinner and a show, but not as you know it…

Over the last two years, Dubai has welcomed an ever-growing number of dinner and a show concepts to the market, each with their own signature style. From the late-and-loud, to the mind-blowingly talented, and now something new: enter Papillon.

Taking over the space previously held by Asia de Cuba in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Papillon has completely overhauled the aesthetic. With a supper-club style setting, tables sit lower than the stage, where a single spotlight shines on closed curtains as we arrive. The bar is covered in pink tiles, which is just one of the subtle feminine touches embedded throughout the space.

The show begins with a performance by the leading lady, and brains behind the operation, Layla Kardan. Kardan’s presence is felt throughout the evening, although she gracefully avoids stealing the limelight from the other talented performers.

Expect an a la carte menu with sharing-style dishes. The cured beef tartare (Dhs155) was a winner, with small chunks of flavourful beef and crisp sliced of homemade focaccia to pair it with. As was the hamachi carpaccio (Dhs110) which was both refreshing and punchy, served in a citrus dressing.

Seasonal truffle pasta – with a truffle to pasta ratio of 10:1 – is a treat for the senses. Under the blanket of black shavings is a creamy, indulgent spaghetti served in a light foam.

Layla Kardan performs several numbers on stage while we dine, mixing up the style each time. The entertainment was recently updated, branding itself ‘the most daring show in Dubai’, it features a couple of racy storylines. But, more surprising than shock-factor is the theatrical element.

Whether it’s a passionate tango perfromance, the cheeky fast-paced trio dancing around a bedroom set, or a heartfelt contemporary piece; we’re hooked to the narrative throughout. While other dinner-and-a-show concepts focus on beautiful people doing impressive skills, this artistic portrayal of raw emotions sets the experience apart.

You’ll laugh, you’ll gasp, you’ll wildly applaud – and you’ll definitely be glad you went.

Papillon, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Thursday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 252 4098. @papillondxb

Images: Provided