With Burj Khalifa views from the 23rd floor…

Perched atop the recently opened Dubai Edition Hotel, is a brand new restaurant and rooftop lounge, Inti. The Japanese-Peruvian concept opened its door this week, offering another compelling option for fans of Nikkei cuisine.

3 of 12

The new hotspot joins French outlet Jolie, Italian concept Duomo, pool bar Thía, and the soon-to-open bar and lounge, Ergo; completing the Dubai Edition’s culinary offering.

Found on the 23rd floor of the Downtown Dubai hotel, the space offers brilliant views of the surrounding area, and ticks off the all-important Burj Khalifa view box. An open air terrace (which can be closed off in summer) provides the most coveted view, while cosier, covered space is finished with ambient lighting and intriguing decor. Taking inspiration from Latin America, the space is sophisticated yet inviting, with dark wooden beams, exclusive Inca scriptures, and luscious greenery.

We’re told that seafood is the star of the menu, conveyed through a range of ceviches. Other must-try dishes include the tuna tar-tar and truffle yuzu, the bao, and smoked brisket with panca barbecue and cabbage – and, of course, guacamole prepared fresh at the table.

Look out for tiraditos too, to try the Peruvian style sashimi. Highlights such as lubina (seabass dressed with maracuja and jalapeño) and anticuchos are a staple on Inti’s menu with options such as squid, corn and chicken. Mains on offer include the Yakiniku (a 72-hour braised beef short rib in yakiniku sauce) or the Cordero (grilled lamb chops flavoured with togarashi and topped with nori).

After dinner, make your way into the private lounge, Waska, for an immersive experience under a ceiling of 700 LED lights. A resident DJ will spin infectious beats, while expert mixologists prepare hand-crafted cocktails at your request.

Inti, The Dubai Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai

Images: Provided