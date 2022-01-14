Get in those Z’s…

We all love a good concert here in Dubai, but many a time it’s way past our bedtime which is probably one of the reasons why we’re tempted to cancel. Well, at this unique concert taking place in February at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Souk Madinat Jumeirah you can soak in the music and take a nap with no judgement.

This is the first time ever such a concert is taking place in UAE where it is A-OK for people to snooze through it.

Depending on the type of music you listen to and the time of day, music can provide a relaxing atmosphere allowing you to drop off to sleep. It is also proven that music helps with mental health and this has been traced back to our ancestors.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Yes, you can do that at home in your own comfy bed with your own music for free. But at this live musical concert at ToDA, the musical melodies will be paired with minimalist abstract light and video art.

The session lasts for three dreamy hours.

Here’s what you can expect.

The session begins with mesmerizing musical sounds and minimalist abstract light and video art while you gently snooze. After the first hour is done, you will receive a warm soothing drink while the ambience around you changes to a meditative and hypnotic environment to gently awaken and refresh you.

In the second hour, the melodious music gets slower and deeper relaying a sense of calm across the mind, body and soul allowing the audience to fall into a deep and more peaceful sleep.

To gently rouse you, as the session approaches its last hour the music gets a little more upbeat and you will wake up feeling refreshed, energised and invigorated.

What do I need to carry?

Absolutely nothing as it will all be provided by ToDA. However, we probably suggest comfortable clothes so you can get as snug as possible.

When and how much?

The Sleep Concert takes place over two weekends: February 18, 19, 25 and 26. It runs from 10pm to 1am.

It will cost you Dhs150 for a regular ticket and Dhs200 for a premium ticket.

Get your tickets here.

Theare of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 18, 19, 25 and 26, 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: ToDA