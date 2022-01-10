Did you spot any?

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two and this week, we’ve spotted a couple of familiar faces. From sporting stars to world-famous rappers, here are the A-listers in the UAE this week.

Anthony Joshua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Throwback Fighter 🧠 (@anthonyjoshua)

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua has been in Dubai for quite some time. In between some intense training sessions to prepare for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, he’s been spotted visiting some top Dubai spots including Aura Skypool and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, for New Year’s Eve.

Binky Felstead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

Made in Chelsea alumn Binke Felstead posted a number of sun-soaked snaps to her Instagram page on her recent trip to Zaya Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi’s boutique private island.

Danielle Armstrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Armstrong (@daniellearmstrong88)

Former The Only Way is Essex cast member Danielle Armstrong visited Dubai with her partner and child. She’s posted plenty of snaps of her time here, having visited top restaurants such as Nammos and Siddharta Lounge.

French Montana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana)

World-famous rapper French Montana was in Dubai to perform at the world’s largest floating nightclub, Float, which can be found on the QE2 ship that is permanently docked at Port Rashid.

Floyd Mayweather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather has been spotted out and about in Dubai over the last few weeks. Most recently, he’s been flashing some serious bling on Instagram.

Lando Norris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

Formula One racing driver Lando Norris has been enjoying his time in the UAE. As well as visiting the desert with a group of friends, he was spotted dining at popular Dubai restaurant, Gaia.

Images: Social