Have you spotted any?

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two and this week, we’ve spotted a couple of familiar faces. From a reality TV star to a certain tennis ace, here are the celebrities seen in the UAE this week.

Paris Hilton

Reality TV star and heiress Paris Hilton posted a number of snaps of herself and new husband Carter enjoying the UAE deserts on camels. They stayed at the Waldorf Astoria, a partner of her family-owned Hilton hotels.

Novak Djokovic

World No.1 tennis ace Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on his way home from Australia. The sport star has been embroiled in scandal over his Australian visa, and will no longer be playing in the Australian Open. It’s unclear whether he will be spending time in Dubai or heading straight home.

Dawn Ward

Ex Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward has apparently moved to Dubai. She posted a number of sun-soaked yacht snaps to her Instagram account with her family.

Amber Gill

Love Island’s Amber Gill has posted a number of photos of herself soaking up the sun at stalwart Dubai beach club, Nikki Beach.

