Residents of Dubai Sports City and surrounding areas will be familiar with family friendly restaurant and pool, The Pangolin. If you’re a regular to the Els Club venue, expect to see a few changes over the coming months, as it’s been taken over by the team behind STK, Ula and Wavehouse.

The 60,000 sqm, two-floor restaurant and lounge will be reimagined to create an all-day dining and lifestyle venue. Solutions Leisure plans to embrace the local community, and creating a dining destination which will include a family entertainment aspect.

Paul Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Solutions Leisure said, “Our extensive experience in the development of Wavehouse at Atlantis, and our soon-to-launch Central Yas Bay, has set some epic foundations for the all-new family entertainment and dining sector, which we’re confident is going to change the game in Dubai Sports City.”

The Pangolin is more than just a dining venue, as it has two casual restaurants, two bars, a private dining room, members’ room and expansive al fresco terrace, with outdoor pool and gym all in one space.

We are extremely excited to kick off 2022 – our biggest year yet – with the opportunity to enhance and reimagine The Pangolin, providing Dubai Sports City with an entirely new concept that redefines the sense of community that it has so fast become. Expect warm, wholesome and inviting vibes that breathe a little fresh air into the city,” Evans continued.

The Pangolin, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, daily 7.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. @thepangolindxb

Images: Provided