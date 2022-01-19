One of the coolest spots to be this winter…

Outdoors is the place to be in Dubai especially now during the cooler season. One spot to visit at the end of January is The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

From January 24 to 30, visitors to the iconic waterfront destination will be able to enjoy a number of events and activities. The ‘world’s coolest winter’ campaign, part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, will boast nightly fireworks, new fountain shows, art installations and more.

The world’s largest fountain will showcase new shows from sunset to midnight. The fountains will dance to ‘Joker and the Thief’ by Wolfmother to celebrate Australia Day on January 26, and Xi Qi Yang Yang’ by The Wynners for Chinese New Year on January 30.

On all nights, there will be a dazzling firework display at 9pm.

If you’re on the lookout for your next photo upload to the ‘Gram, you’ll love the two light structures at The Pointe. The ‘Talking Heads’ by Viktor Vicsek from Hungary showcases two heads having a conversation through the power of light. It is created using 4,000 LED lamps.

The second is ‘Absorbed by Light’ created by British artist Gali May Lucas in collaboration with sculptor Karoline Hinz. It shows three silhouettes on a park bench, all taken in by their cell phones.

When the hunger pangs kick in, pick from the very many options available at The Pointe. Want something new? Check out Social Distrikt, the new dining concept, or pick from popular options such as Couqley, Luca, Pinsanity, Go Greek, Vigilante, Ichiban Sushi, Juniper and more.

In need of transport? During the campaign, buses are available every 30 minutes which will take you from Nakheel Mall to the Pointe starting from 5pm.

The 27th edition of DSF ends on Sunday, January 30, 2022. There are plenty of unique shopping experiences, live concerts, nightly shows, family entertainment, outdoor markets, events and more.

For more information, visit thepointe.ae