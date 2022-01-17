Catch a glimpse of what the astronauts see from outer space…

The view of Dubai when you’re on a plane at night time is pretty breathtaking. One can see the futuristic city in a whole new light when flying a thousand of feet high up in the sky. However, for a limited time only, you can see a recreated light-art installation version of this stunning view at DIFC Gate Avenue – all you have to do is look up.

An Amsterdam-based design studio, VOUW, has recreated the stunning view in a beautiful art installation called City Gazing Dubai using lights. It has been created using renditions of satellite images of Dubai so visitors can see the Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road and much more.

The art installation is a part of Dubai Shopping Festival and you can go see suspended eight meters high over DIFC Gate Avenue. But it won’t be there for long so make sure you head over to see it before January 29. The lights turn on from 7.10pm to 3am.

In total, 18 meters by 11 metres of LEDs were used and it’s all set to music. Visitors who stand beneath the illuminated map will be treated to a dynamic light display accompanied by pulses to a vibrant soundscape.

The installation highlights how the city of Dubai over the past 50 years from just a few roads to the unique, internationally renowned metropolis it is today. The creation will send a message to viewers on human progress, connection and sustainability.

The artist behind the art installation is Mingus Vogel, who designed the work with Justus Bruns.

Vogel stated, ‘City Gazing Dubai gives people the chance to experience the ‘overview effect’, the feeling that astronauts have when they see our planet from the vastness of space. It’s an awareness that life on Earth is fragile and that we are all connected. When people stand together beneath City Gazing Dubai and look up, they too will feel united by a sense of wonder’

City Gazing Dubai will be open to the public only until January 29 from 7.10pm at DIFC, Gate Avenue.

Images: Supplied